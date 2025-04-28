Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Solar Feature For Vehicles (ACC-176)

PITTSBURGH, April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a way to generate storable electrical power when your vehicle is outside and exposed to bright sunlight," said an inventor, from Dalton, Ga., "so I invented the SOLCAR. My design would take advantage of solar power in a simple and convenient manner for on-the-go motorists."

The invention provides a solar battery-charging feature for vehicles. In doing so, it offers an alternative to relying upon electrical power from a plug-in source. As a result, it could extend the overall travel range of the vehicle. It also could help save energy costs. The invention features an effective and environmentally friendly design that is easy to use so it is ideal for owners and manufacturers of vehicles.

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-ACC-176, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

