Prudent Growth Purchases Whipple Bradley Plaza In Ohio

Whipple Bradley Plaza in Canton, OH

Prudent Growth Partners, LLC (PRNewsfoto/Prudent Growth Partners, LLC)

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Prudent Growth Partners, LLC, a private equity real estate firm in Chapel Hill and Charlotte, NC, has completed its $2.73 million purchase of Whipple Bradley Plaza, a 20,751-square-foot shopping center in Canton, Ohio.

Built in 1999, the property's prime location within a thriving retail corridor makes it an exceptional addition to the Prudent Growth portfolio. It features 7 tenants offering staggered lease expirations and includes a healthy mix of lifestyle businesses and service providers. The center has been well maintained, and there are no significant deferred maintenance needs.

Whipple Bradley is strategically positioned in Canton on Whipple Avenue, a major retail artery with a traffic count of 24,590 vehicles daily. Its proximity to I-77 also enhances connectivity to surrounding Ohio and Midwest areas. It offers a balanced mix of necessity-based and lifestyle tenants and many operational value-add opportunities. The surrounding three-mile area is home to significant retail draws, including Belden Village Mall, which pulls 5.4 million annual visits, Aldi Grocery store, Auto Zone, TJ Maxx, Home Goods, and Planet Fitness.

"We are excited to add Whipple Bradley Plaza to our growing portfolio of high-performing retail assets. This property has a strategic location in a visible and active area of Canton, which continues to demonstrate resilience and growth, and we're proud to be part of its future. We look forward to the performance of this center as it is another solid acquisition in Ohio for our investors," said Tom Hahn, President of Prudent Growth Partners, LLC.

Prudent Growth Partners, LLC is a private equity real estate investment company based in Chapel Hill, NC. The firm focuses on properties that tend to be overlooked by larger institutions and provide exceptional returns on invested capital along with the possibility of longer-term capital gains achieved by expert management and future price appreciation.

SOURCE Prudent Growth Partners, LLC

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED