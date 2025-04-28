Xthings Set To Expand Home Assistant Support For Smarter Home Automation

FREMONT, Calif., April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Xthings , a global leader in IoT innovation, today unveiled an expanded integration with Home Assistant , the world's leading open-source home automation platform, including its line of ULTRALOQ smart locks. This collaboration empowers DIY enthusiasts and smart home users with unmatched customization, privacy, and control. Xthings' commitment to open ecosystems ensures its products seamlessly connect with Home Assistant, Apple Home, Google Home, Samsung SmartThings, and Alexa.

ULTRALOQ Z-Wave Locks: Unlocking Freedom and Flexibility

ULTRALOQ 's U-Bolt Z-Wave series liberates users from proprietary ecosystems. Leveraging Z-Wave, these locks deliver ultra-low latency, robust privacy, and cloud-free integration with Home Assistant for a truly personalized experience. The first products included in this expanding partnership are:



U-Bolt Z-Wave (Black/Silver): Priced at $179.99, this lock provides reliable Z-Wave connectivity and local control for seamless Home Assistant integration. Available now at the official website and Amazon . U-Bolt Pro Z-Wave: Priced at $219.99, this advanced model adds features like fingerprint recognition and enhanced durability. Available now at the official website and Amazon .

Key Features and Benefits



Advanced Automation: Sync ULTRALOQ Z-Wave locks with Home Assistant to trigger lights, HVAC, or cameras based on unique unlock patterns, or auto-arm alarms when doors are secured.

Granular Access Control: Create time-specific virtual keys (e.g., "3 PM–5 PM") or revoke access instantly via Home Assistant's intuitive dashboards. Sync lock activity with Google Calendar for streamlined staff scheduling. Privacy-Centric Alerts: Receive encrypted notifications for abnormal lock activity, bypassing third-party apps.

"We're thrilled to renew our partnership with Xthings and expand the certified 'Works with Home Assistant' ULTRALOQ products in the coming months," said Miranda Bishop, Partnership Manager at The Open Home Foundation. "Xthings' commitment to open protocols perfectly aligns with the mission of the Open Home Foundation to deliver privacy, choice, and sustainability in home automation."

What's Next: Next-Gen Locks and Developer Tools

ULTRALOQ is set to launch its advanced U-Bolt Z-Wave and Latch Series, designed for deeper Home Assistant compatibility. The Z-Wave 2.0 upgrade offers 40% faster response times and extended range for larger homes. An open-source SDK will allow developers to create tailored firmware for specialized use cases, such as Airbnb hosting workflows.

About ULTRALOQ

ULTRALOQ , a best-selling smart lock brand under Xthings , is dedicated to developing innovative and secure smart access solutions. With a focus on blending cutting-edge technology with convenience, ULTRALOQ's products are designed to provide a secure and keyless entry experience for both homes and businesses, making smart security more accessible than ever. More information at ULTRALOQ .

SOURCE Xthings Inc.

