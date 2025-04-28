North Square Investments Completes Acquisition Of Foundry Partners Through Its CS Mckee Affiliate

CHICAGO, April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- North Square Investments announced it has completed the acquisition of Foundry Partners through its majority-owned affiliate CS McKee. The announcement was made by Mark Goodwin, the Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of North Square Investments, who said Foundry Partners will be merged into CS McKee.

An independently owned value-oriented investment adviser established in September of 2012 and officially commencing operations as of February 1, 2013, Foundry Partners manages a variety of equity strategies that fill multiple areas within the capitalization spectrum.

"Foundry Partners has an outstanding reputation as a high-quality equity investment manager with continuity and experience, which greatly complements North Square's existing business and will be accretive to CS McKee's respective goals for growth" Goodwin said. The acquisition is expected to add approximately $2.3 billion to CS McKee's assets under management.

Goodwin also announced that following a transition period after the completion of the acquisition CS McKee President Mark Gensheimer would be retiring from the firm later this year, and Timothy Ford, President and Chief Executive Officer of Foundry Partners, would assume the post of Chief Executive Officer of CS McKee.

"Mark's 44-year career in the investment industry has included over 20 years of experience at CS McKee, most recently as the firm's President for more than 15 years," Goodwin said. "It's been a long and successful journey for Mark, as he led the firm through several turbulent market cycles, as well as the acquisition by North Square Investments in 2020. We are incredibly grateful for Mark's leadership as he built on the firm's long history and track record and positioned CS McKee for future growth, and we congratulate Mark on his well-deserved retirement from the firm," he said.

"Timothy Ford's first job in the investment industry was with CS McKee," Goodwin continued, "and we now welcome Tim back to take the reins from Mark as head of the firm."

"The talented and experienced team of Foundry investment professionals have built a distinguished track record and played a key role in the success of the firm," Ford said. "As we now integrate Foundry Partners into CS McKee, we are extremely pleased to be maintaining continuity for our clients, with no changes to our investment processes. We are also delighted to join CS McKee, a highly respected and reputable institutional money manager, and we are very excited about this next chapter of our firm's evolution."

In reaching the agreement, North Square Investments and CS McKee received legal advice from Kirkland & Ellis, and Foundry received legal advice from Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney PC.

About CS McKee

CS McKee is an institutional investment management firm based in Pittsburgh, PA with over $8.6 billion under management as of March 31, 2025 in taxable fixed income, equity and multi-asset portfolios. The firm was founded in 1931 and became a Registered Investment Advisor in 1972. CS McKee's business was acquired by North Square in 2020. McKee's clients include pension funds, profit-sharing plans, reserve funds, operating funds and other financial assets for states, counties, municipalities, unions, financial service companies, corporations, endowments and foundations, hospitals, universities, religious organizations and other institutions. Learn more about CS McKee at csmckee .

About North Square

Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, North Square Investments is an independent, multi-boutique investment firm dedicated to delivering differentiated active investment strategies to the market. North Square has an experienced senior management team comprised of seasoned professionals, a board composed of industry veterans, and is backed by Estancia Capital Partners. As of March 31, 2025 North Square had $2.13 billion of assets under management in 12 mutual funds, one closed end fund and one ETF. With North Square's ownership interests (majority and minority, respectively) in the distinctly branded firms of CS McKee and Oak Ridge Investments, collective assets under management and advisement totaled $12.68 billion. Learn more about North Square Investments at northsquareinvest .

CS McKee and North Square are independent investment advisers registered under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940, as amended. Registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training, nor approval by the SEC.

SOURCE North Square Investments

