ELLIS ISLAND HONORS SOCIETY ANNOUNCES THE 2025 ELLIS ISLAND MEDALS OF HONOR RECIPIENTS

MENAFN - PR Newswire)The medal has been awarded annually since 1986 to Americans, both U.S.-born and naturalized, who represent and contribute to the rich mosaic that is our great nation. This year, a total of 85 honorees will be honored for their contributions in business, education, entertainment, public service, philanthropy, media, healthcare, sports, and the defense of the United States. Each medalist has embraced their personal immigrant history and recognizes the role that uniquely American opportunities played in helping them reach their goals.

The medal ceremony will take place on Saturday, May 10th during a black-tie gala held in Ellis Island's Great Hall, which served as the gateway for 12 million immigrants to the U.S.

"This evening is a tribute-one that honors perseverance, accomplishment, and service. Tonight, we recognize the remarkable contributions of 84 individuals to the United States and the world," said EIHS Chairman Nasser J. Kazeminy. "These honorees, representing a wide range of disciplines, exemplify the extraordinary potential of a nation built on freedom and opportunity. America's rapid progress is a testament to its ability to harness the energy and ingenuity of its people. Nowhere else in history has freedom and individual dignity been more accessible and protected. When people think of the 'Land of the Free,' the United States stands alone."

For 38 years, the Ellis Island Honors Society has been fostering acceptance, respect, and understanding among diverse ethnic and cultural groups by celebrating acclaimed Americans of immigrant descent and others of distinguished character for their contributions to the world. EIHS is a 501(c)3 non-profit, which, in addition to presenting the Ellis Island Medals of Honor, is a humanitarian organization supporting educational opportunities for students with immigrant heritage and preserving the Ellis Island National Monument.

Among those honored

Since the Medal was founded in 1986, EIHS has honored distinguished and diverse Americans including: eight Presidents of the United States, Nobel Laureates Elie Wiesel and Malala Yousufzai; Generals Norman Schwarzkopf and Colin Powell; Justices Antonin Scalia; Sandra Day O'Connor; Secretaries of State Madeleine Albright, Condoleezza Rice and Hillary Clinton; Bob Hope; Muhammad Ali; Frank Sinatra; Rosa Parks; Mike Wallace and Rita Moreno. All have distinguished themselves through their significant philanthropic, artistic, intellectual and humanitarian contributions to this country.

The Ellis Island Medals of Honor ranks among the nation's most renowned awards. The U.S. Senate and House of Representatives have officially recognized the Ellis Island Medals of Honor, and each year the recipients are listed in the Congressional Record.

ABOUT US

The Ellis Island Honors Society (EIHS) was founded on the conviction that the diversity of the American people is what makes this nation great. EIHS honors the contributions made by immigrants and their descendants throughout American history. We do this by creating scholarships with a focus on immigration, supporting cultural events and programs around the nation, and mobilizing our community of Ellis Island Medal of Honor recipients to raise funds for disaster relief worldwide.



@EIHonors

#EIMoH

SOURCE Ellis Island Honors Society