United Parks & Resorts Kicks Off Nationwide Recruitment Week For 5,000 Summer Positions Coast To Coast Across All Parks

ORLANDO, Fla., April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- United Parks & Resorts, global theme park and entertainment company, is hosting a national summer hiring event from May 5-9 to fill over 5,000 positions across all seven award-winning park brands, including SeaWorld®, Busch Gardens®, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place®, Water Country USA, Adventure Island and Aquatica®.

The parks are hiring for a variety of seasonal, part-time and full-time positions in areas such as Lifeguards, Ride Operations, Food & Beverage, Retail, Guest Services, Park Quality, Ride Technician, Entertainment and more. Open positions are available across the country where the parks operate, which include California, Texas, Florida, Pennsylvania and Virginia.

United Parks & Resorts is committed to creating a positive and rewarding work environment for its ambassadors. In addition to a flexible work schedule and fun environment, the company offers a range of exciting perks, including free park admission, complimentary and discounted tickets for friends and family, in-park discounts, employee referral bonuses and exclusive ambassador events and attraction previews.

"The Summer season is right around the corner, and we have a great line-up of new rides and attractions, presentations and shows, exclusive experiences offers and craveable food and beverage options for our guests to enjoy," said Marc Swanson, CEO of United Parks & Resorts. "We are looking for passionate and talented people to help us provide great experiences and inspire guests of all ages to protect animals and the wild wonders of our world. Whether starting your career with us, or taking the next step in your professional journey, we have plenty of opportunities for future Ambassadors to make a positive impact, have fun and enjoy exciting park perks."

United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: PRKS ) is a global theme park and entertainment company that owns or licenses a diverse portfolio of award-winning park brands and experiences, including SeaWorld®, Busch Gardens®, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place®, Water Country USA, Adventure Island, and Aquatica®. The Company's seven world-class brands span 13 parks in seven markets across the United States and Abu Dhabi, offering experiences that matter with exhilarating thrill and family-friendly rides, coasters, and experiences, inspiring up-close and educational presentations with wildlife, and other various special events throughout the year. In addition, the Company collectively cares for one of the largest zoological collections in the world, is a global leader in animal welfare, training, and veterinary care, and is one of the leading marine animal rescue organizations in the world with a legacy of rescuing and caring for animals that spans nearly 60 years, including coming to the aid of over 41,000 animals in need. To learn more, visit .

