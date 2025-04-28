Ghana Telecom Operators Country Intelligence Report 2025, With Profiles Of MTN Ghana, Telecel Ghana And AT Ghana

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Offering forecasts to 2029, the report captures trends in mobile and fixed broadband, predicts a 1.8% revenue CAGR, and highlights the 6% growth in mobile data. Explore competitive dynamics, regulatory trends, and more.

The "Ghana Telecom Operators Country Intelligence Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides an executive-level overview of the telecommunications market in Ghana today, with detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2029.

The report provides detailed analysis of the near-term opportunities, competitive dynamics, and evolution of demand by service type and technology/platform across the fixed telephony, broadband and mobile as well as a review of key regulatory trends.

The Country Intelligence Report provides in-depth analysis of the following:



Demographic and macroeconomic context in Ghana.

The regulatory environment and trends: a review of the regulatory setting and agenda for the next 18-24 months as well as relevant developments pertaining to spectrum licensing, national broadband plans, tariff regulation, and more.

Telecom services market outlook: analysis as well as historical figures and forecasts of service revenue from the fixed telephony, broadband, mobile voice, and mobile data markets.

The competitive landscape: an examination of the positioning of leading players in the telecom services market as well as subscription market shares across segments.

Company snapshots: analysis of the financial position of leading service providers in the telecommunications markets. Underlying assumptions behind our published base-case forecasts, as well as potential market developments that would alter, either positively or negatively, our base-case outlook.

Key Highlights



The total telecom service revenue in Ghana will increase at a CAGR of 1.8%, supported by revenue growth in mobile broadband and fixed broadband segments.

Mobile data service revenue will grow at a CAGR of 6%, across the forecast period 2024-2029, driven by mobile data subscriptions and growing adoption of 4G services with telcos promoting plans with additional data allowances at no extra cost, and projected growth in adoption of higher ARPU-yielding 5G services. Fixed broadband revenue will increase at a CAGR of 9.9%, driven by expanding broadband coverage and increased adoption of broadband technology at the back of investments in broadband expansion by telcos and the government.

Key Topics Covered:



Market highlights

Operating Environment

Telecom services market outlook

Mobile services market

Fixed services market Competitive landscape and company snapshots

Company Coverage Includes:



MTN Ghana

Telecel Ghana AT Ghana

