Global Sportswear Market Analysis: Forecast To 2029 - Running Leads With 14.1% Share

Dublin, April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sportswear Market by Sports Activity to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report offers an analysis of both the historic and forecast data of the global sportswear market through to 2029 split by sports activity. It provides sales and growth across different regions and category groups for ten sports activities. It also highlights initiatives by key sportswear brands for each sport activity.

Running is forecast to win the most share within the global sportswear market between 2024 and 2029, increasing by 1.3ppts to 14.1%, with a CAGR of 6.3%.

Running sportswear to be the biggest winner to 2029

Golf, swimming and sports-inspired sportswear all set to lose market share

Though sportswear will continue to outperform apparel, forecast growth will be more muted due to mature Western markets The Americas will continue to dominate the sportswear market and grow further share

Gain an understanding of how the sportswear market is segmented in various sports activities

Understand how certain sports activities have more opportunities for growth compared to others Identify the key approaches brands are taking to stand out within each sport activity, and how you can adapt these to fit your own business.

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

GLOBAL SPORTSWEAR MARKET CONTEXT, 2019-2029



Global Sportswear Market Value, 2019-2029

GLOBAL SPORTSWEAR MARKET BY SPORTS ACTIVITY, 2019-2029



Global Sportswear Market by Sports Activity Growth, 2023-2029

SPORTS ACTIVITY PROFILES: MARKET OVERVIEWS & BRAND INITIATIVES



Training - Market Overview



Training - Brand Initiatives



Running - Market Overview



Running - Brand Initiatives



Swimming - Market Overview



Swimming - Brand Initiatives



Outdoor - Market Overview



Outdoor - Brand Initiatives



Basketball - Market Overview



Basketball - Brand Initiatives



Football - Market Overview



Football - Brand Initiatives



Tennis - Market Overview



Tennis - Brand Initiatives



Golf - Market Overview



Golf - Brand Initiatives



Other Sports - Market Overview



Other Sports - Brand Initiatives



Sports-Inspired - Market Overview Sports-Inspired - Brand Initiatives

