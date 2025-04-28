Global Sportswear Market Analysis: Forecast To 2029 - Running Leads With 14.1% Share
Dublin, April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sportswear Market by Sports Activity to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report offers an analysis of both the historic and forecast data of the global sportswear market through to 2029 split by sports activity. It provides sales and growth across different regions and category groups for ten sports activities. It also highlights initiatives by key sportswear brands for each sport activity.
Running is forecast to win the most share within the global sportswear market between 2024 and 2029, increasing by 1.3ppts to 14.1%, with a CAGR of 6.3%.
Scope
- Running sportswear to be the biggest winner to 2029 Golf, swimming and sports-inspired sportswear all set to lose market share Though sportswear will continue to outperform apparel, forecast growth will be more muted due to mature Western markets The Americas will continue to dominate the sportswear market and grow further share
Reasons to Buy
- Gain an understanding of how the sportswear market is segmented in various sports activities Understand how certain sports activities have more opportunities for growth compared to others Identify the key approaches brands are taking to stand out within each sport activity, and how you can adapt these to fit your own business.
Key Topics Covered:
- EXECUTIVE SUMMARY GLOBAL SPORTSWEAR MARKET CONTEXT, 2019-2029
- Global Sportswear Market, 2019, 2024 & 2029 Global Sportswear Market Value, 2019-2029 Global Sportswear Market Value, 2019-2029
- Global Sportswear Market by Sports Activity, 2019, 2024 & 2029 Global Sportswear Market by Sports Activity Growth, 2023-2029 Global Sportswear Market by Sports Activity, 2019, 2024 & 2029
- Training - Market Overview Training - Brand Initiatives Running - Market Overview Running - Brand Initiatives Swimming - Market Overview Swimming - Brand Initiatives Outdoor - Market Overview Outdoor - Brand Initiatives Basketball - Market Overview Basketball - Brand Initiatives Football - Market Overview Football - Brand Initiatives Tennis - Market Overview Tennis - Brand Initiatives Golf - Market Overview Golf - Brand Initiatives Other Sports - Market Overview Other Sports - Brand Initiatives Sports-Inspired - Market Overview Sports-Inspired - Brand Initiatives
Company Coverage Includes:
- On Hoka Nike Adidas Puma Under Armour Gymshark Alo Yoga Adanola Tala Vuori Skims Primark Asics Walmart ASDA Yitty Fabletics Khy Reformation The North Face Arc'teryx Columbia Jordan Fear of God Castore Macron New Balance HEAD Brunello Cucinelli Lululemon TaylorMade Dior Jimmy Choo Aime Leon Dore Supreme Palace Vivienne Westwood Stussy Denim Tears H&M Zara Shein
For more information about this report visit
