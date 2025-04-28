Automotive Battery Market Size To Ascend USD 462.10 Bn By 2034, Says Automotive Consultants

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) According to Towards Automotive, the global automotive battery market size is calculated at USD 98.63 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach around USD 462.10 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 18.72% from 2024 to 2034.

Ottawa, April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global automotive battery market size was valued at USD 83.08 billion in 2024 and is predicted to hit around USD 462.10 billion by 2034, a study published by Towards Automotive a sister firm of Precedence Research.

Get All the Details in Our Solutions – Access Report Preview:

Market Overview:

The automotive battery industry is witnessing significant growth, driven by increasing vehicle production, higher demand for electric vehicles , and advancements in battery technology. Automotive batteries are vital components for starting, lighting, and operating vehicle electronics, and are crucial for the operation of both hybrid and fully electric vehicles. The global movement toward more sustainable mobility options have further fueled the need for lithium-ion and other advanced battery types . Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) are making significant investments in battery advancements to enhance energy density, minimize charging duration, and prolong battery life.

Government incentives and environmental regulations promoting EV adoption are greatly influencing the market. The aftermarket segment also plays an essential role in addressing battery replacement needs for internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles. As connected, autonomous, and electrified vehicles become more prevalent, the automotive battery is expected to remain a vital element of the automotive industry's transition to sustainable and intelligent transportation.

Major Trends in the Automotive Battery Market:



Transition to Electric Mobility: Global automotive manufacturers are making substantial investments in electric vehicle (EV) development, leading to increased demand for high-capacity, lightweight, and rapid-charging batteries that facilitate a shift toward cleaner, sustainable transportation systems.

Progress in Battery Technologies: Continuous innovations in solid-state batteries, lithium-sulfur, and fast-changing technologies are enhancing the energy density, safety, and longevity of batteries, improving performance, and addressing existing limitations of conventional lithium-ion batteries. Second-life and Recycling Efforts: As concerns grow regarding battery waste, manufacturers are working on second-life battery applications and effective recycling methods to recover valuable materials, reduce costs, and advance circular economy objectives within the battery supply chain.



You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact us at ...

Limitations & Challenges in the Automotive Battery Market:



High Expenses of Advanced Batteries: Although prices are decreasing, the cost of lithium-ion and next-generation batteries remains elevated, particularly for mass-market vehicles, making electric vehicles less affordable for budget-conscious consumers in developing countries.

Inadequate Charging Infrastructure: Insufficient public charging facilities, especially in rural and less developed areas, present an obstacle to EV adoption, limiting the growth potential of the market. Raw Material Supply Issues: Reliance on essential raw materials such as lithium, cobalt, and nickel, which are often sourced from politically unstable areas, creates vulnerabilities in the supply chain and leads to price fluctuations for battery manufacturers around the globe.



Future Growth Prospects

There is significant potential in the automotive battery market due to the swift global transition toward electrification, especially in emerging markets where the penetration of EVs is still limited. As governments implement strict emission regulations and incentivize electric vehicle adoption, the demand for efficient, high-capacity batteries is anticipated to increase dramatically. Furthermore, advancements in solid-state and fast-charging battery technologies offer ample opportunities. The growth of EV infrastructure and rising investments from OEMs and technology firms into battery manufacturing facilities will further stimulate expansion. The emergence of autonomous and connected vehicles will also create new demands for dependable, high-performance batteries across diverse applications.

Regional Analysis:

Asia Pacific's Growing Automotive Industry Fuels Market Dominance

Asia Pacific dominated the automotive battery market with the largest share in 2024. This is mainly due to the presence of numerous major battery producers, a swift increase in electric vehicle adoption, and robust governmental backing for sustainable transportation. Nations such as China, Japan, and South Korea are at the forefront of battery manufacturing and research and development, playing a key role in the growth of the market. China, specifically, thrives because of its strong electric vehicle ecosystem and proactive industrial strategies that promote EV adoption and domestic battery production. Furthermore, increasing vehicle ownership and investments in electric vehicle infrastructure from both public and private sectors in India and Southeast Asia are driving the demand for automotive batteries in the region.

Get the latest insights on automotive industry segmentation with our Annual Membership:

Top Asian Countries for Automotive Battery Production



China: China tops the region as it has the largest electric vehicle industry, along with significant governmental support. It leads global battery production with major companies like CATL and BYD and a rapidly growing charging network.

Japan: Japan is recognized for its leading battery innovators, such as Panasonic, and its solid hybrid vehicle market. The country heavily invests in solid-state battery development and fosters EV adoption through various regulatory and financial incentives. South Korea: South Korea is a leader in high-tech battery technologies with prominent companies like LG Energy Solution and Samsung SDI. Its contributions are crucial to global supply chains, and it exports significantly to major automotive markets .



North America's Growth Potential in the Market

North America is expected to be the fastest-growing region for the automotive battery market, driven by an increasing acceptance of electric vehicles, strict emission regulations, and substantial investments in local battery manufacturing. The United States and Canada are spearheading this growth with favorable governmental incentives, expanding infrastructure for electric vehicle charging, and rising public interest in environmentally friendly transportation options.

Major Factors for the Market's Expansion in North America:



Federal and state incentives, tax breaks, and regulatory guidelines promoting electric vehicle adoption and carbon neutrality stimulate investment in battery technologies and increase consumer interest in electric mobility solutions.

Large investments in battery gigafactories by companies such as Tesla, GM, and Ford enhance local manufacturing capabilities, decrease reliance on imports, and reinforce North America's role in the global battery supply chain.

The swift growth of charging networks for electric vehicles in urban and suburban areas, supported by collaborations between public and private entities, is improving convenience and boosting consumer confidence in adopting electric vehicles, elevating battery demand. Prominent automakers are constructing gigafactories and forming strategic alliances to secure battery supplies and lessen dependence on imports. Moreover, enhancements in battery technology and increasing interest in renewable energy storage solutions further bolster market expansion. This transformative trend establishes North America as a significant global player in the automotive battery market.

Elevate your automotive strategy with Towards Automotive. Enhance efficiency and drive better outcomes-schedule a call today:

Segment Outlook

Battery Type Insights

The lead-acid battery segment dominated the automotive battery market with the largest share in 2024, owing to its low cost, dependability, and widespread use in traditional internal combustion engine vehicles for starting, lighting, and supporting functions. These batteries are commonly found in passenger vehicles, commercial transport, and two-wheelers. Despite advancements in battery technology, the automotive lead acid battery continues to be favored in developing markets where affordability and strong performance in diverse weather conditions are crucial.

The lithium-ion battery segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The growth of the segment is attributed to its high energy density, lightweight characteristics, and long lifespan, making it perfect for electric and hybrid vehicles. Lithium-ion batteries are becoming the standard in electric vehicle production as the global shift toward electric mobility intensifies. Continuous improvements in thermal management, safety, and fast-charging features are further driving growth in this segment, bolstered by significant investments in globally spread lithium-ion battery manufacturing facilities.

Vehicle Type Insights

The passenger vehicles segment dominated the automotive battery market in 2024. This is mainly due to a rise in global vehicle ownership and the increased need for efficient power storage solutions in both internal combustion engines (ICE) and electric vehicles. Automakers are integrating advanced battery technologies to enhance fuel efficiency, comfort features, and connectivity in contemporary automobiles. The leading position of this segment is also due to regular battery replacement cycles and increased consumer awareness regarding eco-friendly transportation alternatives.

The commercial vehicle segment is projected to grow rapidly during the projection period, primarily due to the electrification of fleets, particularly in logistics, delivery services, and public transit. Businesses are adopting electric vans, trucks, and buses to reduce operational expenses and comply with emission regulations. High-performance batteries are critical for these vehicles, allowing them to accommodate long routes and heavy loads. Enhanced government incentives and the demand for sustainable fleet solutions are significant factors propelling the swift growth of this segment.

Drive Type Insights

The electric vehicles segment led the market with the largest share in 2024. This is mainly due to the increased global demand for zero-emission mobility. Governments around the world are promoting EV adoption through subsidies, tax incentives, and strict emission regulations. Electric vehicles necessitate high-capacity, efficient batteries for propulsion, positioning them as a focal point of battery innovation. With automakers broadening their electric vehicle offerings and battery technology becoming more widely accessible, EVs represent the largest consumer segment for automotive batteries.

The internal combustion engine (ICE) segment is likely to expand at a significant rate during the forecast period due to the substantial number of ICE vehicles currently in use globally, particularly in developing nations. These vehicles utilize batteries for starting, lighting, and onboard electronic systems. While electric vehicles are gaining market share, the extensive fleet of ICE vehicles still in operation guarantees ongoing demand for replacement batteries, especially lead-acid types, ensuring steady growth for this segment.

Browse More Insights Towards Automotive:



Electric Vehicle Battery Thermal Management System Market:

EV Battery Cell and Pack Materials Market:

Electric Vehicle Battery Coolant Market:

Automotive Battery Recycling Market:

Automotive Lead Acid Battery Market:

Automotive Battery Box Market:

Battery Swapping Charging Infrastructure Market:

Electric Vehicle Battery Recycling Market:

Lithium-ion Battery Market : E-scooter Battery Swapping Market:

Key Players



A123 Systems

Panasonic Corporation

Exide Technologies

VARTA

Clarios

GS Yuasa Corporation

Hitachi Group Ltd.

Robert Bosch GmbH

China Aviation Lithium Battery Co. Ltd.

Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Limited

SAMSUNG SDI CO. LTD.

East Penn Manufacturing Co. LG Chem Ltd.



Recent Breakthroughs in the Global Automotive Battery Market:



In March 2024, Exide Technologies acquired BE-Power GmbH. This strategic collaboration marks a significant milestone, as both companies can combine their strengths to foster innovation through increased investments in the advanced lithium-ion sector. In March 2024, Morocco revealed the creation of its inaugural industrial zone focused on electric vehicle battery manufacturing, with initial investments reaching USD 2.3 billion. The 283-hectare industrial area is anticipated to draw investment from firms such as the Chinese company CNGR and the Moroccan-based African private investment fund Al Mada.

Segments Covered in the Report

By Battery Type



Lead-Acid

Lithium-Ion Other Battery Types



By Vehicle Type



Passenger Cars Commercial Vehicles

By Drive Type



Internal Combustion Engine Electric Vehicles

By Region



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America Middle East and Africa



For pricing details and customized market report options, click here:

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact us at ...

Subscribe to our Annual Membership and gain access to the latest insights and statistics in the automotive industry. Stay updated on automotive industry segmentation with detailed reports, market trends, and expert analysis tailored to your needs. Stay ahead of the competition with valuable resources and strategic recommendations. Join today to unlock a wealth of knowledge and opportunities in the dynamic world of automotive : Get a Subscription

About Us

Towards Automotive is a premier research firm specializing in the automotive industry. Our experienced team provides comprehensive reports on market trends, technology, and consumer behaviour. We offer tailored research services for global corporations and start-ups, helping them navigate the complex automotive landscape. With a focus on accuracy and integrity, we empower clients with data-driven insights to make informed decisions and stay competitive. Join us on this revolutionary journey as we work together as a strategic partner to reinvent your success in this ever-changing automotive world.

Our Trusted Data Partners

Precedence Research | Statifacts | Towards Packaging | Towards Healthcare | Towards Food and Beverages | Towards Chemical and Materials | Towards Consumer Goods | Towards Dental | Towards EV Solutions | Nova One Advisor | Healthcare Webwire | Packaging Webwire | Automotive Webwire

For Latest Update Follow Us: