Utility Global And Hanwha Corporation E&C To Collaborate On Cost-Effective Clean Hydrogen Production Using Biogas

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Utility Global , Inc. (“Utility”), a global leader in economic clean hydrogen production, announced that it will partner with Hanwha Corporation E&C Division (“Hanwha”) to carry out a Pre-FEED (preliminary front-end engineering and design) study for the deployment of its proprietary H2Gensystem at wastewater treatment plants in South Korea.Through this collaboration, Utility and Hanwha will assess the technical and economic feasibility of building a hydrogen production plant that utilizes biogas generated from South Korean wastewater treatment facilities as a feedstock for Utility's proprietary H2Gen system. The hydrogen produced from biogas will be used in South Korea's hydrogen-powered mobility sector and other clean energy applications.Parker Meeks, CEO of Utility, stated,“We are very pleased to enter into this agreement with Hanwha. This partnership represents a strategic advancement in the global expansion of our H2Gen system and marks a meaningful step toward supporting the worldwide goal of producing clean hydrogen in an economic and sustainable way.” He further remarked,“South Korea already has a well-established hydrogen mobility market and is a country with significant growth potential.”Dr. Vladimir Novak , Chief Commercial Officer of Utility, commented,“This agreement is a key milestone in the commercialization of our H2Gen system and signifies an entry for Utility into one of the world's largest hydrogen mobility markets. We plan to expand across the U.S., Asia, and Europe, providing cost-effective and clean hydrogen for transport and other energy applications.”The Pre-FEED study will generate foundational data for a basic design package, including design parameters, process configuration, capital requirements, project duration, and economic analysis. This will enable Hanwha to make a more informed and reliable decision regarding the adoption of the H2Gen system for hydrogen production using biogas.Joon Myoung Lee, Head of Hanwha Corporation E&C Division's Infrastructure Business Unit, said,“We believe that hydrogen production using biogas is a highly attractive solution in terms of aligning with the country's eco-friendly energy policy and efficient resource utilization. This partnership with Utility is expected to positively contribute to our journey toward becoming a green infrastructure developer.”###About Utility GlobalRecently ranked #59 in TIME's“World's Top Greentech Companies of 2025”, Utility Global, the U.S.-based clean hydrogen leader, pioneers hydrogen solutions that power the economic energy transition for hard-to-abate industries such as steel, mobility, upstream oil & gas, refining, and chemicals. Our breakthrough H2Gentechnology harnesses energy from diluted, low-value industrial off-gases and various biogases to produce high-purity, low-to-negative carbon intensity hydrogen from water-without electricity. H2Gen systems are operationally flexible and integrate seamlessly into existing infrastructure, enabling practical, cost-effective decarbonization.H2Gen also produces a high-concentration CO2 stream, simplifying and reducing the cost of carbon capture. Designed to be modular, scalable, and with the smallest footprint, H2Gen empowers customers to convert low-value inputs into high-value clean energy, fuels, or feedstocks. This helps industrial clients meet both business and sustainability goals on their energy transition journey.Utility is a portfolio company of Ara Partners, a private equity firm specializing in industrial decarbonization investments. For more information on Utility's solutions and services, visit .About Hanwha GroupHanwha Group, which includes the Hanwha Corporation E&C Division, is one of South Korea's top seven conglomerates, with innovative businesses spanning aerospace and defense, clean energy and ocean solutions, finance, retail, and services.A Fortune Global 500 company, Hanwha delivers transformative solutions that foster sustainable growth across industries and communities, leveraging its robust global network and synergies.In 2024, Hanwha was named one of TIME's“100 Most Influential Companies” in the world. With a strong foundation in key industries, Hanwha is improving lives through technology, products, and services, and is driving bold innovation based on a firm commitment to sustainability-for people, society, and the planet.For more information, visit:

