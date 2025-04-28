New Music Alert Come So Far Together From Multi Talented Singer, Songwriter And Producer Olas Plays Guitar

Olas Plays Guitar

Come So Far Together from multi-talented singer, songwriter and producer Olas Plays Guitar

Track Title: Come So Far Together Genre: Folk Rock Launch Date: Out Now! ISRC Code: AUMEV2554639

DEVON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Olas Returns with Debut Solo Album Unfinished Business, Set for Release June 28, 2025Singer, songwriter, and producer Olas (Nicholas) is back with a vengeance, announcing his debut solo album Unfinished Business, slated for release on June 28, 2025. Based in Devon, UK, Olas is no stranger to the music scene, having pursued a 15-year career before stepping back to meet life's demands. Now, he's rekindling his passion with a powerful 12-track record crafted in his home studio. Olas' journey began with a spark of promise when Matt Page (Management Feeder) showed interest in his early band, just before its dissolution. In 2004, he independently released The Best of Days Ahead with songwriter Jinder, followed by a UK tour. He went on to release two albums in 2006 as The Green Room (signed to Cobalt Publishing) and The Damn Varnets, collaborating with Jon Dennis in a Dartmoor studio. Olas also co-wrote songs with 90s band The Honeyz, showcasing his versatility.In September 2024, Olas embarked on an extraordinary creative surge, penning over 100 songs. From this prolific period, he handpicked and produced 12 tracks for Unfinished Business, a deeply personal album reflecting his love for the outdoors, family, and a lifetime of musical influences. Drawing inspiration from Biffy Clyro, Mumford & Sons, Frank Turner, Jack Johnson, Green Day, and Razorlight, his sound echoes the raw energy of Jake Bugg, the soulful grit of Paolo Nutini, and the warmth of George Ezra.“This album is exactly what it says – unfinished business,” says Olas.“It's me picking up where I left off, pouring everything I've got into songs that mean the world to me.”Unfinished Business promises to be a bold reintroduction to an artist who's ready to reclaim his place in the spotlight. Stay tuned for more updates on the album and upcoming performances.About Olas:Olas is a Devon-based singer, songwriter, and producer with a 15-year music career. Known for his evocative storytelling and genre-spanning sound, he's worked with artists like The Honeyz and Jinder, and now steps into the spotlight with his debut solo album Unfinished Business, releasing June 28, 2025.@olasplaysguitar@olasmusicContact Olas Plays Guitar at ... and please mention Radio Pluggers !

Come so far together Official Video by Olas Plays Guitar

