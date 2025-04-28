Suniel Shetty Enjoys Thrilling Jungle Safari Amidst Uttarakhand’S Wilderness

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 28 (IANS) Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty, on Monday, visited the Phato Eco Tourism Zone in Ramnagar, Uttarakhand, for a jungle safari.

The actor's unexpected presence created a wave of excitement among nature guides, gypsy drivers, and fellow tourists, many of whom couldn't miss the chance to meet and click pictures with the actor. Shetty, who was in Kashipur on April 27 to attend an event, decided to spend his Monday morning amidst nature's beauty.

Opting for a safari at Phato Eco Tourism Zone, part of the Terai West Forest Division, the 63-year-old actor was seen enjoying the serene surroundings of cool breezes, mild sunlight, and lush greenery, looking cheerful and refreshed.

The 'Dhadkan' actor also warmly interacted with fans, taking time to chat with them and happily posed for pictures. Tourists who happened to share the safari with the actor expressed their excitement and joy.

During the safari, Shetty explored the rich biodiversity of the region. According to Prakash Arya, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of the Terai West Forest Division, the actor spotted herds of deer, barasingha (swamp deer), nilgai, and several rare species of colorful birds. The natural beauty and vibrant wildlife of the jungle left a deep impression on the actor.

In addition to enjoying the scenic beauty, Suniel Shetty engaged in meaningful conversations with nature guides, showing keen interest in understanding the local ecosystem, wildlife conservation efforts, and the significance of preserving natural habitats.

The Phato Eco Tourism Zone, known for its dense greenery, rich biodiversity, and tranquil environment, is a major attraction for tourists visiting Ramnagar. Shetty's visit brought renewed attention to the area, boosting its visibility and charm. Officials believe such celebrity visits not only highlight the region's natural beauty but also contribute to strengthening the local economy.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Suniel Shetty will next be seen playing the fearless warrior Vegda Ji in the upcoming film, "Kesari Veer: Legends of Somnath.”