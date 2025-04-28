Haryana Showcases Fiscal Vision To Finance Commission

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, April 28 (IANS) The 16th Finance Commission, chaired by Arvind Panagariya, on Monday held a meeting with Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini.

The Chief Minister, who also holds the Finance portfolio, along with senior government functionaries, held detailed discussions with focus on addressing financial issues and enhancing the allocation of resources for the state's economic growth.

Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi gave a presentation about Haryana's journey since its formation in 1966 to becoming one of the leading contributors to India's economic growth.

The presentation also highlighted the state's steady progress towards equitable fiscal federalism backed by strong economic fundamentals and a visionary road map for the future.

Divulging details regarding the state's economic performance, the commission was apprised that Haryana's Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) for 2024-25 is estimated at Rs 677,033 crore.

Haryana boasts the second-highest per capita income among major states at Rs 353,182.

Additionally, Haryana holds the distinction of being the first state in India to procure all crops grown within its territory at Minimum Support Price (MSP).

Highlighting the state's commitment to inclusive growth, the commission was apprised that the state has adopted a unique annual income limit of Rs 1.80 lakh for identifying Below Poverty Line (BPL) families.

It was shared that on the health front, 47 lakh families, accounting for 61.84 per cent of the state's population, are now covered under Ayushman Bharat and CHIRAYU health insurance schemes, ensuring accessible healthcare to the majority of citizens.

The commission was also apprised that despite the low central devolution, fiscal deficit and liabilities the state has maintained targets specified by the Finance Commission.

It was informed that Haryana ranks fifth in terms of share of contribution to India's overall GST collections for 2024-25.

Besides, Haryana ranks first among major states in terms of GST collection per capita (2024-25).

Rajesh Khullar, Chief Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister, said under the leadership of Chief Minister Saini the government is implementing various welfare schemes for the public.

He highlighted that under the Ayushman Bharat scheme launched by the government of India, initially only nine lakh families in Haryana were eligible for benefits. Khullar emphasised that the government has gone a step further by extending these benefits to a larger population.

Through the launch of the Chirayu Haryana Yojana, an additional 32 lakh families are now receiving healthcare benefits, supported entirely through state resources.

While the Central government reimburses benefits for only nine lakh families, the state government is funding the coverage for the remaining families from its own revenue receipts.

He suggested the commission should take this substantial state initiative into account when considering Central fund allocations, recommending that states implementing central schemes on a broader scale should receive state-specific grants.