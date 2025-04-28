IPL 2025: Rajasthan Elect To Bowl Against Gujarat In Jaipur

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, April 28 (IANS) Rajasthan Royals have won the toss and elected to bowl first against Gujarat Titans in match 47 of the Indian Premier League 2025 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium.

GT were knocked off the top of the IPL standings with Royal Challengers Bengaluru replacing them after their victory over Delhi Capitals on Sunday, presenting the chance to reclaim their place on top. Rajasthan on the other hand fell deeper down to ninth position in their lacklustre season after Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Chennai Super Kings on Friday.

RR have shown inconsistency throughout the campaign and have altered at high pressure situations in the previous few outings. Stand-in skipper Riyan Parag, with Sanju Samson missing out due to injury, talked about the cruelty of the IPL and also confirmed two changes as Maheesh Theekshana and Yudhvir Singh replaced Fazalhaq Farooqi and Tushar Deshpande.

"Pretty similar wicket to the one we played against LSG. Should be a good wicket, some low bounce, saw some dew last night so bowling first. Everyone in our team has gone through situations like this and they know how to get out of it. We've had honest talks. Just have to put a game together collectively and hope for a good result. We've played 35 overs of good cricket in the last three games. That's how cruel the IPL is," said RR stand-in captain Riyan Parag.

Skipper Shubman Gill confirmed Karim Janat will be handed his debut cap. Janat is an exciting bowling all-rounder from Afghanistan who has the ability to bowl at a decent pace while also making valuable contributions with the bat. Recognizing his all-round potential, GT acquired him for INR 75 Lakh at the Auction. Sherfane Rutherford made the way for his inclusion

“It looks like a good wicket. Some grass on the wicket, always nice to see that. We are looking to take each game as it is, not looking at the past. Important to be ruthless in this format,” said Giil.

Playing XIs:

Gujarat Titans : Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(wK), Washington Sundar, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

Impact Subs: Ishant Sharma, Mahipal Lomror, Anuj Rawat, Arshad Khan, Dasun Shanaka

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag(c), Dhruv Jurel(wK), Shimron Hetmyer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Sandeep Sharma, Yudhvir Singh Charak

Impact Subs: Shubham Dubey, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal, Tushar Deshpande, Kunal Singh Rathore