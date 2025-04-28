Affyimmune Announces Plenary Oral Presentation On ICAM-1 Directed CAR T Therapy AIC100 At AACR 2025

NATICK, Mass., April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AffyImmune Therapeutics, Inc ., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced an abstract detailing its affinity-tuned CAR T therapy AIC100 will be presented at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting, held April 25-30, 2025 at McCormick Place Convention Center in Chicago, IL.

"We look forward to presenting our updated Phase 1 data at AACR, and to provide interim safety and efficacy results from our Phase 1 Dose Escalation trial evaluating AIC100 CAR T therapy in patients with advanced thyroid cancers," said Daniel Janse, CEO, AffyImmune. "These results mark progress, as we plan the next steps for our affinity-tuned CAR T therapies for patients with unmet medical need."

Presentation Details:

Title: ICAM-1 directed chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cells (AIC100) in patients with Advanced Thyroid cancers: Clinical and translational data from the phase 1 dose escalation study

Presenter: Dr. Samer Ali Srour, University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, TX

Session Type: Oral Presentation – Clinical Trials Plenary Session

Abstract Number: CT206

Date and Time: April 29, 2025 10:15AM – 12:15PM CST

Location: McCormick Place Convention Center in Chicago, Illinois

About AffyImmune Therapeutics

AffyImmune is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing novel, first-in-class, affinity-tuned CAR T cell therapies to transform the lives of patients with cancer. The Company's proprietary technology utilizing ICAM-1/LFA-1 interaction can potentially address all critical CAR T challenges such as toxicity, antigen loss, T-cell trafficking and exhaustion, while also allowing in vivo tracking of the CAR T cells. Its lead candidate, AIC100, is an ICAM-1-directed CAR T therapy being developed for patients with advanced thyroid cancer. AffyImmune is developing a focused pipeline of therapeutics targeting ICAM-1 in oncologic indications with high unmet medical need. AffyImmune is based in Natick, MA. For more information, visit .

Contacts

Media

Daniel Janse

AffyImmune Therapeutics

[email protected]

(508) 960-1526

