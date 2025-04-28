Jenner & Block Welcomes Ashley Callen, Former General Counsel To Speaker Of The House Mike Johnson, As Co-Chair Of Congressional Investigations Practice

MENAFN - PR Newswire) A seasoned legal and policy advisor with 25 years of experience in senior congressional roles, Ashley adds to the strength and reputation of Jenner's highly respected Congressional Investigations Practice. Having most recently served as General Counsel to Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-LA), Ashley advised the Speaker on general legal matters, ethics, oversight and investigations, and personnel. She also managed the House's investigative agenda, coordinated oversight priorities across multiple committees, and provided strategic counsel on politically sensitive matters.

"Ashley has been a trusted advisor to senior leaders in Congress and is a deeply experienced strategist in navigating government investigations," said Co-Managing Partners Ishan Bhabha and Randy Mehrberg . "Her insights into the inner workings of Congress are valuable additions to our team, which is why Jenner identified Ashley as a top recruit more than six months ago. Clients will greatly benefit from her experience managing legal and reputational risks at the highest levels of government."

Prior to her role with Speaker Johnson, Ashley served as General Counsel to Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-LA), where she provided legal and strategic guidance on oversight and legislative priorities. She also held several senior investigative positions across key House committees, including Deputy Staff Director for the Oversight and Government Reform Committee under Ranking Member James Comer (R-KY), Chief Oversight Counsel to the House Judiciary Committee under Ranking Member Doug Collins (R-GA), and in senior staff roles on the Agriculture and Science Committees under Chairmen Mike Conaway (R-TX) and Lamar Smith (R-TX). Her experience includes advising on historic investigations such as presidential impeachment proceedings and pandemic-era oversight. Ashley also led the Republican Staff for the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis, preparing members for high-profile public hearings and complex inquiries.

"Ashley brings an exceptional mix of legal acumen, political savvy, and steady leadership under pressure," said Emily Loeb , co-chair of the Congressional Investigations Practice, co-chair of the Government Controversies and Public Policy Litigation Practice, and founder of the Global Hearing Preparation Practice. "She has been at the forefront of some of Congress's most high-profile investigations over the past two decades, and her deep experience will be an asset to our clients as we help them navigate today's complex oversight landscape."

"I am excited to join Jenner's Congressional Investigations team," said Ashley. "They are the best in the business. The firm has built a powerhouse practice that's uniquely equipped to help clients navigate legal and political risk. I am looking forward to working with the team to support clients facing today's most high-stakes oversight matters."

Ashley's arrival also marks a reunion with long-time colleague Jon Skladany , Partner in Jenner's Congressional Investigations Practice and Government Controversies and Public Policy Litigation Practice. The two collaborated closely on Capitol Hill, including on the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis and the House Oversight Committee. Jon, who joined Jenner in 2023, brings more than a decade of experience as a senior adviser to House Republican leadership and continues to play a high-profile role in congressional investigations since entering private practice. In 2024, he served as special counsel to the House Task Force on the Attempted Assassination of Donald J. Trump.

Ashley began her career in public service with her home-state senator and later served in the Office of the Air Force General Counsel. She holds a JD from the Antonin Scalia Law School at George Mason University and a BA in English from the University of South Carolina.

