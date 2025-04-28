School Transitions Made Easier: New Guide Helps Military Families Understand Their Options

84% of military families considered new schools last year. A new online guide offers state-by-state support and resources for navigating K-12 education.

MIAMI, April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Military families navigating school transitions now have a new resource to help them understand their K-12 education options, no matter where they are located. The Guide to School Options for Military Families , published by Navigate School Choice , offers families a practical overview of school types, military-specific supports, and state-by-state education policies that impact school choice.

The release of the guide comes as federal efforts to expand school choice for military-connected students gain momentum. In January, President Donald J. Trump signed an executive order titled "Expanding Educational Freedom and Opportunity for Families", directing federal agencies to prioritize support for programs that broaden access to K-12 education for military-connected families and students attending Bureau of Indian Education schools.

"Life as a military family comes with change as a constant. That means moving across the country, and world, and selecting the education environment you want for you child not just once, or twice, but every few years," said Shelby Doyle, senior vice president of policy and national partnerships at Navigate School Choice. "Military families have a lot of unique factors to consider, from quality and seat availability in on-base DoDEA schools to local public and private school options in the area surrounding their duty station."

Doyle explained that the guide reflects the range of school options military families consider during frequent moves.

"We know military families homeschool far above the national average rate because of the consistency it can offer their children, no matter where they're living. But each new posting comes with a different menu of options, since education policies vary drastically state by state. This guide provides an overview of military school choice trends, highlights key factors and variables to consider, and drills down to unique paths for military families to choose every type of school, depending on where they are stationed."

Key resources covered in the guide include:



School Liaison Officers (SLOs) : Located on every military base, SLOs help families navigate local school systems, coordinate enrollment, and connect with programs and services in the community.

Transition Support: From Purple Star Schools to youth programs through the 4-H Military Partnership, the guide highlights resources designed to help students adjust.

Flexible Enrollment : The guide explains how policies like the Interstate Compact allow military children to enroll before arriving at a new duty station. Special Needs Services: Families will find information on how IEPs and 504 plans transfer between schools, as well as links to national and state resources for students with disabilities.

In addition to covering all major school types: DoDEA, traditional public, public charter, magnet, private school, online learning, homeschooling, and microschools, the guide includes an interactive, state-by-state directory. Families can quickly find information on enrollment policies, available programs, and military-specific resources in every state.

Military families can explore the guide at:

The National School Choice Awareness Foundation (NSCAF) raises broad and positive awareness of school choice through two charitable efforts: organizing National School Choice Week each January and the research, development, and promotion of comprehensive and unbiased school navigation resources for parents via School Choice Week, Navigate School Choice, and Conoce tus Opciones Escolares. NSCAF does not advocate for or oppose legislation at any level of government and is steadfastly nonpartisan and nonpolitical.

SOURCE Navigate School Choice

