What Real AI Business Transformation Means: Insights From Forbes Tech Council And Intetics Live Webinar

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NAPLES, Fla., April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intetics Inc., a leading global technology company specializing in custom software development and digital transformation, is proud to announce the publication of an insightful article by President and CEO Boris Kontsevoi in Forbes Technology Council. Titled “AI-Driven Business Transformation: Will You Fade Away or Forge the Future?” , the article delivers a powerful call to action for business leaders navigating the era of AI.

In the piece, Boris Kontsevoi emphasizes that AI is no longer optional for companies that aim to stay competitive. Drawing parallels between historic labor transformations and today's digital revolution, he argues that businesses must move beyond basic AI tool deployment and embrace AI as a core strategic asset.

“The next five years will define the winners and losers of the AI revolution. Companies that fail to integrate AI into their operational core risk becoming irrelevant,” - Boris Kontsevoi warns.

The article outlines:



The Evolution of Labor - tracing economic progress from ancient systems to today's AI-driven future.

The Five Levels of AI Maturity - a framework guiding companies from simple automation to autonomous organizational intelligence.

Best Starting Projects - real-world examples such as AI-powered troubleshooting assistants and sales automation tools that deliver measurable impact. AI Implementation Best Practices - clear guidelines for companies starting or refining their AI journeys.

Boris Kontsevoi also highlights a key Intetics innovation: Enterprise Knowledge Assistant (EKA) , which exemplifies how businesses can move beyond off-the-shelf AI tools to build customized, transformational solutions.

This latest contribution underscores Intetics' commitment to helping organizations worldwide harness the full potential of AI to drive meaningful, sustainable growth.

Read the full article here .

Upcoming Webinar: "How AI Agents Fixed Our SDLC"

In continuation of the insights shared in the article, Intetics invites technology leaders, project managers, and innovation enthusiasts to its exclusive webinar, “How AI Agents Fixed Our SDLC” .

Participants will see first-hand how AI-driven solutions boosted project efficiency by 18% - without overhauling entire systems. The session will include:



Real-world demos of AI integration with Jira, GitHub, Slack, and Confluence.

How AI Knowledge Keepers provide instant, reliable answers to team queries. Step-by-step examples of how AI improves workload estimation and delivery speed.



Learn more and register here:

