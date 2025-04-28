403
Musk Says Robots Will Outpace Surgeons Within Years Few Years
(MENAFN) Elon Musk has forecasted that robots will soon surpass human surgeons, achieving feats that are currently beyond human capability.
In a post on X this past Saturday, the billionaire entrepreneur stated that in just a “few years,” robots will outperform even "good human surgeons" and exceed the abilities of top doctors within about five years.
He explained that his Neuralink biotech company has already turned to robot surgeons for the brain-computer electrode insertion of brain chips, as the necessary speed and precision are “impossible for a human to achieve.”
His comments followed a post by influencer Mario Nawfal, who shared an article about the growing success of robotic surgeons such as Medtronic’s ‘Hugo.’ The robot has already participated in 137 real-world surgeries, including procedures on prostates, kidneys, and bladders.
“The results were better than doctors expected,” Nawfal said, pointing out that complication rates were 3.7% for prostate surgeries, 1.9% for kidney surgeries, and 17.9% for bladder surgeries.
“The robots got a 98.5% success rate, way above the 85% goal,” Nawfal added, noting that only two out of the 137 surgeries required human intervention due to a glitch or a “tricky patient case.”
