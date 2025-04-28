403
India, France Sign Deal for Rafale Aircraft Procurement
(MENAFN) India and France finalized a deal on Monday valued at approximately USD7.4 billion for the acquisition of 26 Rafale aircraft, based on a statement from the Indian government.
The two countries have entered into an “intergovernmental agreement” for the purchase of the 26 Rafale aircraft intended for the Indian Navy. The deal also encompasses additional equipment meant to enhance the existing Rafale fleet of the Indian Air Force, as confirmed by the Ministry of Defense.
The agreement, inked by representatives from both nations in New Delhi, also covers the transfer of technology related to integrating domestic weapons into the aircraft.
Additionally, it includes the establishment of a production facility in India for assembling Rafale fuselages.
The Rafale-Marine, which is manufactured by France’s Dassault Aviation, is a carrier-capable, combat-ready aircraft known for its proven operational success in naval environments.
According to the statement, the delivery of these aircraft is expected to be completed by 2030. The training of crew members will take place both in France and in India.
The Ministry of Defense emphasized that the Rafale-Marine shares many similarities with the version already in service with the Indian Air Force.
This procurement will greatly “enhance joint operational capability, in addition to streamlining training and logistics for both the Indian Navy and the Air Force.”
