HYCO1 Signs A Memorandum Of Understanding With Malaysia LNG Sdn. Bhd. To Collaborate On Carbon Capture And Utilization Project In Bintulu, Sarawak, Malaysia

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Central to this initiative is HYCO1's breakthrough CUBETM Technology, which uses CO2 as a primary feedstock to displace higher cost natural gas to produce equivalent industrial-grade syngas in customizable ratios of hydrogen (H2) and Carbon Monoxide (CO). Under the MOU, HYCO1 and MLNG will conduct a joint feasibility study to evaluate design alternatives to produce low-cost, low-carbon syngas that best meets demand from a wide range of potential downstream syngas users. By transforming CO2 from an emissions waste gas into much-needed chemical and fuel products, this project sets a new standard for sustainability and innovation. By using lower-cost CO2 feedgas to displace higher-cost natural gas, the HYCO1 CUBETM process will disruptively produce lower CI, "blue", emissions free syngas for less than the cost of today's "gray" syngas made from using natural gas. The CCU plant is expected to be completed by 2029.

"This is very exciting for all stakeholders, including HYCO1 and MLNG and will benefit all Malaysians," Gregory Carr shared. "We feel honored to collaborate with MLNG to support their Net Zero Carbon Emissions (NZCE) by 2050 aspirations. Our revolutionary process and catalyst are game changers in decarbonization because not only do we prevent CO2 from being emitted into the atmosphere, but we transform it into highly valuable and usable downstream products," says Mr. Carr.

This landmark MOU marks the launch of work on what HYCO1 and MLNG expect to become one of the largest CO2 utilization projects in history. Unlike traditional efforts focused solely on CO2 capture and high-cost sequestration (Carbon Capture and Sequestration, CCS), this project pioneers a new approach by fully utilizing captured CO2 emissions to profitably and competitively generate valuable products.

This project is a testament that profitably achieving net-zero emissions without a cost penalty is not only a realistic goal at large scale but also an opportunity to drive innovation and create economic value.

About HYCO1

HYCO1 is the only CO2 utilization company in the world that cost-effectively captures industrial CO2 emissions from the source and turns them into high-value, sustainable products at lower cost than today's gray processes and without the need for government incentives. HYCO1 reformers are designed to convert 100% of the CO2 feed gas into valuable syngas.

HYCO1 CUBETM Technology (Carbon Utilization. Best Efficiency.) converts and utilizes nearly 100% of CO2 feed in a single reactor pass, resulting in low-cost, low-CI, high-grade syngas (H2 and CO) at commercial scale. Such major energy transition milestones have never been achieved before. HYCO1 provides a new way for industrial companies to repurpose their CO2 emissions from being a costly burden to new, profitable, and sustainable products. For more information, please visit .

