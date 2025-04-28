Arcwood Environmental Welcomes Jeana Thomas As Chief Digital & Information Officer To Drive Innovation And Growth

MENAFN - PR Newswire) With a distinguished career in digital transformation and enterprise data strategy, Ms. Thomas brings a wealth of experience to Arcwood. She joins the company from Cargill's Animal Health and Nutrition (ANH) Enterprise, where she served as Vice President and Chief Information Officer (CIO). In this role, she was responsible for shaping digital initiatives that enhanced operational efficiency, strengthened technological infrastructure across global locations, and increased customer satisfaction.

Prior to joining Cargill's ANH division, Ms. Thomas held the Vice President and CIO role at Pratt & Whitney – Raytheon Technologies, where she guided digital strategies to improve business performance, optimize technology solutions, and drive innovation.

HP Nanda, CEO of Arcwood Environmental, expressed his enthusiasm about Ms. Thomas' appointment, stating, "Jeana's expertise in digital transformation and her ability to drive innovation align perfectly with Arcwood's vision for growth. As technology continues to reshape industries, her leadership will be instrumental in ensuring we leverage digital solutions to enhance customer experiences, improve operational efficiency, and strengthen our sustainability initiatives. We are thrilled to welcome her to our team."

As Chief Digital & Information Officer, Ms. Thomas will oversee Arcwood's digital and data strategy and technology-driven initiatives, collaborating with key stakeholders to enhance operational excellence and further the company's mission in environmental solutions.

Ms. Thomas shared her excitement about joining Arcwood, stating, "Arcwood is at the forefront of environmental stewardship, delivering essential solutions that protect human health and the environment. I am honored to join this exceptional team and lead the charge in harnessing technology to drive meaningful impact. Together, we will embrace digital innovation to enhance services, strengthen partnerships, and advance sustainable practices."

About Arcwood Environmental:

At Arcwood Environmental, we minimize the impact of waste to clear the way for a better future. Backed by decades of experience, we partner with Fortune 500 companies and local enterprises across industries-including pharmaceutical, chemical, advanced manufacturing, oil and gas, and steel-to tackle the world's most pressing industrial waste challenges. Our comprehensive agile and scalable solutions span the entire waste management hierarchy, from prevention and recycling to treatment and disposal. Our customizable solutions are designed to keep operations running smoothly while supporting compliance and sustainability goals. We're known for our responsiveness to our customers, ongoing strategic collaboration, and commitment to strong ethics and safety. Learn more at .

