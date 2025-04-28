Hurricane Season 2025: Insuremytrip Urges Travelers To Lock In Coverage Early

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Warwick, RI, April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the 2025 Atlantic Hurricane Season right around the corner, the experts at InsureMyTrip are reminding travelers that now's the time to lock in travel insurance. Hurricane season runs from June 1 through November 30 and early forecasts predict an active season.

Last year's first named storm was on June 19; while in 2021, Tropical Storm Ana formed on May 22. If this season follows a similar pattern, travelers could be facing storm-related travel disruptions in a matter of weeks.

Buying Early Purchase Ensures Comprehensive Coverage

Travel insurance only covers hurricane-related issues if you buy it before a storm is named. Once it's on the radar (literally), it's too late – that storm becomes a "known peril," and any damage or delays it causes won't be covered under a new policy.

Buying early can help protect you from:

Trip cancellations due to NOAA-issued hurricane warnings at the destination.​

Interruptions caused by uninhabitable accommodations resulting from storm damage.​

Delays or cancellations of flights and cruises due to severe weather.​

Trip interruptions if the traveler's primary residence becomes uninhabitable due to a storm.​

Consider Cancel for Any Reason (CFAR) Coverage

For added flexibility, travelers may opt for CFAR coverage, which allows cancellation for reasons not typically covered under standard policies. CFAR must be purchased within 14-21 days of the initial trip deposit and can reimburse up to 50% - 75% of prepaid, non-refundable trip costs if the trip is canceled at least 48 hours before departure.​

Trips Are Costing More in 2025 – Protect Your Investment

With travel costs on the rise in 2025, skipping insurance could mean losing more money than ever before. Flights, accommodations, and tours are seeing higher price tags, making comprehensive coverage essential to protect your prepaid, non-refundable expenses from unexpected hurricane-related disruptions.

Helping You Travel Smarter

As a NOAA Weather-Ready Nation AmbassadorTM, InsureMyTrip is dedicated to enhancing traveler preparedness for extreme weather events. We offer resources, including a travel insurance guide, expert advice, and a user-friendly comparison tool to help travelers select appropriate coverage.​

