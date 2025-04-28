Rs 80.37 Crore Cybercrime Fraud Committed By Criminals: Gurugram Police

MENAFN - IANS) Gurugram, April 28 (IANS) A cybercrime police team of the Gurugram Police, on Monday, arrested 19 suspects in cyber fraud cases and disclosed a fraud of about Rs 80.37 crore across India, police said.

The arrested were identified as Sarvesh Yadav, Aman, Renu Diman, Harsitan Sharma, Dinesh, Hrithik, Shubham, Lavkush, Deepak Kumar, Aditya aka Kaku, Abhay, Devesh, Nitin, Azharuddin, Sahun, Ravi, Santosh Kumar, Sangam, and Pradeep Kumar.

According to the police, after reviewing the data of the 15 mobile phones and 10 SIM cards recovered from the accused by the police from the Indian Cyber Crime Coordinate Centre, it was found that the accused were involved in a fraud of about Rs 80.37 crore, and around 16,919 complaints were registered against them across India.

According to the police, 589 cyber fraud cases were registered against 19 unknown suspects across India, of which around 41 cases were registered in Haryana, and 12 of those cases were registered against them with different cybercrime police stations in Gurugram.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (DLF/Cyber Crime), Gurugram police, Priyanshu Diwan, said that information related to mobile phones/SIM cards/laptops or other electronic devices recovered from the accused in any cybercrime case is shared by the Gurugram Cyber Police with the Indian Cyber Crime Co-ordinate Centre.

"While obtaining information related to mobile phones/SIM cards/laptops or other electronic devices/equipment and to know how many fraud incidents have been committed by these accused, we found that they had duped multiple people worth Rs 80.37 crore while using 10 SIM cards," the ACP added.

The accused duped the people with fake websites, digital arrests, fake documents, fake profiles, sextortion, and investment fraud, he said.

Further action is being taken regularly on the information obtained by examining the devices recovered from the arrested cyber fraudsters by the Gurugram Police, he added.