Transport Responsible For 20 Pc Greenhouse Gases: Himachal CM

Shimla, April 28 (IANS) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu on Monday said the transport sector accounted for the emission of 16 to 20 per cent of greenhouse gases in the state.

He said that to minimise the impact of pollution on the state's pristine nature, the government is embracing electric mobility.

“This situation is posing a serious threat to environmental health. The increasing number of petrol and diesel vehicles in the state is becoming a major cause of pollution, which has become a matter of serious concern,” he said.

Presiding over the All India Motor Transport Congress named National Truck and Bus Meet in Kasauli, the Chief Minister said,“Keeping this in mind, our government has decided to increase the use of e-vehicles.”

He said this measure helps protect and conserve the environment, besides minimising air pollution, adding that Himachal Pradesh is one of the most admired and much sought-after tourist destinations with its pristine beauty, attracting tourists globally.

As high footfall of the visitors also affects the environment in hilly states like Himachal Pradesh, and for this very reason, the government is strengthening the tourism infrastructure with special attention on environmental protection and sustainable development, he remarked.

The Chief Minister said the government has set a target of making Himachal Pradesh a green energy state by March 2026.

“The action plan that has been made to achieve this goal includes encouraging the use of electric vehicles as well as expanding the infrastructure for it. I am happy that this event is not only associated with the sustainable development of Himachal Pradesh, but it also plays a pivotal role in devising strategies for environmental sustainability for the future as well,” said the Chief Minister.

The government, he said, is also making policies keeping in mind environmental conservation.

The Chief Minister said the government has launched Rs 680 crore Rajiv Gandhi Swarojgar Start-up Yojana, wherein 50 per cent subsidy is being provided for the purchase of e-taxis to the youth.

These e-taxis have also been attached to various government departments, corporations, boards and other institutions. Under the e-taxi scheme, 50 e-taxis have been attached to government departments, and 50 more e-taxis will be approved before May 10.

“I am using an e-vehicle for quite some time, which is very economical,” he said, adding that this year, the government has set a target of converting 3,000 petrol and diesel vehicles into e-vehicles.

The Chief Minister said that to provide clean and green transport to the people of the state, including tourists, the government is converting diesel buses into e-buses in a phased manner.

Himachal Road Transport Corp (HRTC) has issued tenders for the purchase of 297 e-buses at a cost of Rs 412 crore, and charging stations are also being set up at bus stations at a cost of Rs 124 crore.

The Chief Minister said that in this fiscal, 500 more e-buses will be purchased, adding that six green corridors have been constructed in the state, and soon 41 additional charging stations will be set up in these corridors.