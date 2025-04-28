403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
A New Don Tries to Rule BCB After Papon’s Exit
(MENAFN- Md. Naeem Aziz) After the departure of Nazmul Hassan Papon, new forces have started moving to take control of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB). However, they are facing strong resistance from the current leadership.
When the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) launched raids at the BCB offices, a new campaign began — a campaign to destroy the reputation of innocent people.
At the center of this storm stands Faruque Ahmed, the current BCB President. Despite being innocent, Faruque has been made a scapegoat. He is being portrayed as guilty and dragged into controversy by false accusations.
Many are asking: Is Faruque being targeted simply because he is the biggest obstacle in the new don’s path?
The timing of these attacks raises serious questions. Behind the scenes, a powerful figure — referred to as the "new don" — is believed to be pulling the strings, orchestrating the chaos to weaken Faruque and reclaim lost control.
It is clear now that the real battle inside BCB is not just about corruption charges — it is about controlling the future of Bangladesh cricket.
Observers fear that if this secret plan succeeds, it could once again push the country’s most loved sport into crisis.
Source: Cricket Analysis BD
When the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) launched raids at the BCB offices, a new campaign began — a campaign to destroy the reputation of innocent people.
At the center of this storm stands Faruque Ahmed, the current BCB President. Despite being innocent, Faruque has been made a scapegoat. He is being portrayed as guilty and dragged into controversy by false accusations.
Many are asking: Is Faruque being targeted simply because he is the biggest obstacle in the new don’s path?
The timing of these attacks raises serious questions. Behind the scenes, a powerful figure — referred to as the "new don" — is believed to be pulling the strings, orchestrating the chaos to weaken Faruque and reclaim lost control.
It is clear now that the real battle inside BCB is not just about corruption charges — it is about controlling the future of Bangladesh cricket.
Observers fear that if this secret plan succeeds, it could once again push the country’s most loved sport into crisis.
Source: Cricket Analysis BD
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment