New Book By Alessandra Di Lorenzo Exposes the Emotional - and Invisible - Power of Digital Advertising
(MENAFN- BookBuzz) Most books tell you digital ads are bad. This one explains how they actually work
— because understanding the system matters more than fearing it.
Alessandra Di Lorenzo has spent two decades inside the digital advertising industry — from Yahoo and eBay to Vodafone and former CEO of lastminute.com's Media Company— helping build the systems that now power the internet. So when ads for menopause treatments began targeting her, long before they were relevant, she wasn’t surprised. But she was irritated — and quietly alarmed.
“I wasn’t perimenopausal — just at the age for it — and being targeted by menopause ads made me start worrying about something that wasn’t even true for me yet. That’s when I decided it was time to show people how this system works— and how it can mess with your mind if you don’t know how to manage it.”
Her new book, ADJUST: How Ads Shape What We Think and Do, is a clear, accessible guide to the digital ad economy — a system that now powers everything from the apps we use to the content we consume, the choices we make, and even how we feel about ourselves.
Not Another Big Tech Takedown
Where other books focus on surveillance, outrage, or AI panic, ADJUST takes a different path: it explains the mechanics and the psychology behind the system — so readers can understand it, spot it, and live with it on their own terms.
From how your data is collected and traded, to how targeting decisions are made in milliseconds, to the subtle ways ads shape identity, ADJUST makes the invisible visible — in a tone that’s human, not hysterical.
The Book Covers:
How ad platforms trade your attention and proﬁle in real time
Why ads feel like they’re listening — and what’s actually happening
The psychological playbook behind persuasion
How ads inﬂuence identity, insecurity, and desire
What you can do to “ad-proof” your life
Where the industry is heading — with AI, retail media, and streaming at the center
About the Author
Alessandra Di Lorenzo is a leading voice in digital advertising, with senior roles across Yahoo, eBay, Vodafone, and lastminute.com. She was named a Women in Marketing Global Change Maker and one of The Drum’s 25 Women Shaping UK Digital. In ADJUST, she combines insider experience with personal insight to make the ad economy understandable — and deeply relevant — to everyday life.
