Over 3.6 Million Indians in Dubai to Witness a Grand Celebration of Akshaya Tritiya at UW Mall on April 30th, 2025
(MENAFN- Panasian1) Date: Dubai, UAE; April 28, 2025
With over 3.6 million Indian expatriates residing in the UAE and contributing richly to the region’s social and economic fabric, Dubai has evolved into a vibrant hub where culture and commerce blend seamlessly. This April, UW Mall proudly joins in that spirit by hosting one of the ci’y’s most anticipated cultural ev—nts—a grand Akshaya Tritiya celebration on April 30th, 2025, from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM. This landmark event promises to immerse residents and tourists alike in an unforgettable experience of tradition, festivity, and gold shopping, all under one roof.
Akshaya Tritiya, a sacred festival deeply rooted in Indian tradition, symbolises everlasting prosperity, success, and abundance. Observed across India by millions, the day is considered the most auspicious time to begin new ventures, invest in gold, and perform acts of charity. As a reflection of’Dubai’s inclusive spirit and cosmopolitan embrace of global cultures, UW Mall has taken the initiative to create a full-fledged celebration where the grandeur of Indian heritage finds its perfect platform in the heart of the UAE.
This year, UW Mall transforms into a temple of tradition and festivity, reimagining how Akshaya Tritiya is celebrated in a modern, urban setting. Visitors can expect more than just shopping. The mall will be adorned with thematic decor reflecting Indian cultural —lements—marigold arches, diya installations, traditional music echoing through the atriums, and rangoli-inspired motifs will give attendees the sensation of being back in India, despite standing in the middl’ of Dubai’s bustling urban landscape. The goal is simple: to create an immersive Indian experience, echoing the vibrant sounds, sights, and sentiments that mark Akshaya Tritiya across the subcontinent.
Mr. Mohammed Shuhaib, Managing Director of Unique World Group, says, “At UW Mall, ’e’re not simply organising a shopping event. We are crafting a memory. A cultural immersion. A homecoming. For the millions of Indians who call Dubai home, this celebration is more than symb—li’—it’s emoti’nal. It’s a reflection of our commitment to multiculturalism and our acknowledgment of the cultural roots that make Dubai so beautifully diverse. ’This year’s Akshaya Tritiya celebration at UW Mall is our way of sayi’g: You don’t need to go back to India to feel India. You can experience i” right here.”
The highlight of the evening will be the life-sized—Prosperity Path—a captivating, walkable version of the iconic Snakes & Ladders game, reimagined to reflect the high’ and lows of life’s journey, guided by the values that Akshaya Tritiya embodies. Designed to engage families and educate children, this game will be located in the Central Atrium and promises a nostalgic yet enlightening experience that connects generations through play and tradition.
Adding a creative twist to the celebration, UW Mall w’ll also host a Kids’ Jewellery Making Contest, giving young minds a platform to express themselves through design while subtly introducing them to the cultural significance of gold during Akshaya Tritiya. The winners will be recognised during the main celebration and will receive sponsored gifts that serve as tokens of appreciation for their imagination and effort.
For adults, the allure lies not just in the festivities, but in the extensive shopping opportunities—especially for gold. Unlike the bustling and open-air souks that dominate Dub’i’s traditional gold scene, UW Mall offers a luxurious and air-conditioned shopping environment, a key advantage during the soaring April temperatures. As D’bai’s average daytime temperature climbs ab°ve 36°C during this time, UW Mall becomes a sanctuary for shoppers looking to invest in Akshaya Tritiya gold without compromising on comfort. The mall houses multiple premium jewellery brands, allowing shoppers to explore a diverse collection of designs, trends, and— deals—all under one roof. From minimalist modern pieces to traditional temple jewelle’y, there’s something for every taste and tradition.
This setup also eliminates the usual hassle of navigating crowded souks and street vendors. Customers no longer need to walk from shop to shop under the blazing sun in areas like Deira Gold Souk. Instead, they can relax in a climate-controlled environment, enjoy curated services, and make informed decisions about their purchases. This convenience is what sets UW—Mall apart—it merges luxury with tradition, offering a 360-degree festive experience that mirrors the grandeur of celebrations back in India.
In keeping with the generous spirit of the festival, UW Mall will also introduce exclusive festive offers, including gift cards, shopping vouchers, and instant reward schemes for lucky shoppers. Moreover, every purchase during the event earns the buyer a free game entry pass, making each transaction more tha— just a sale—it becomes a gateway to more celebration. These special incentives are designed to encourage family participation, elevate the shopping experience, and make every visitor feel like part of the Akshaya Tritiya legacy.
The wider theme of the event is to mirror the values that Akshaya Tritiya stands for—hope, renewal, growth, and prosperity. In a city that thrives on ambition and dreams, this celebration becomes a symbolic reminder of new beginnings, fresh investments, and the power of faith and tradition. With Dubai emerging as a second home for so many from the Indian diaspora, festivals like these not only preserve cultural roots but also nurture a collective identity among communities.
In a city that prides itself on architectural marvels and futuristic innovation, UW Ma’l’s celebration of Akshaya Tritiya adds a unique emotional touch to D’bai’s cultural calendar. It highlights th’ city’s role not just as a global business and tourism hub, but also as a protector and promoter of cultural heritage.
As the clock ticks down to April 30th, the anticipation is building. The event promises to be a vibrant intersection of tradition and innovation, where memories will be created, gold will be bought, and the spirit of Akshaya Tritiya will be honoured with all the grandeur it deserves.
Whe’her you’re seeking prosperity, tradition, family bonding, or simply a reason to—celebrate—UW Mall invites you to be part of something golden this Akshaya Tritiya. Join us for an evening where culture shines as brightly as the gold you shop for.
