ICUI Investors Have Opportunity To Join ICU Medical, Inc. Fraud Investigation With The Schall Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Schall Law Firm , a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of ICU Medical, Inc. ("ICU Medical" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: ICUI ) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. ICU Medical is the subject of an FDA warning letter published on April 22, 2025. According to the government agency, the Company "made multiple changes to the Medfusion Model 4000 Syringe Infusion Pump and CADD Solis VIP Ambulatory Infusion Pump that could significantly affect the safety or effectiveness of these devices." The FDA states that the Company's pumps were "adulterated" and "misbranded," with modifications that "can significantly impact the functionality of the device with respect to the infusion pumps delivery profile, alarm functionality, etc., and affect the device's risk profile."

