Zaxbys Goes BIG With New Giant Quesadillas For A Limited-Time Only



Chicken Bacon Ranch Quesadilla : A Giant Quesadilla packed with 3 hand-breaded Chicken FingerzTM, Cheddar Jack cheese, hardwood smoked bacon and Ranch on a flour tortilla. Served with Ranch and Small Drink. Chicken Fajita Quesadilla : A Giant Quesadilla packed with 3 hand-breaded Chicken FingerzTM, Cheddar Jack cheese, grilled onions and peppers, and Southwest Ranch on a flour tortilla. Served with Ranch and Small Drink.

Zaxbys is packing in all the flavor – these quesadillas are STACKED. Packed with three of the Chicken FingerzTM Zaxbys has spent 35 years perfecting, Zaxbys Giant Quesadillas prove that bigger is always better. Stack them together and share with your squad or devour solo – either way, they are the ultimate indulgence for any occasion that won't leave you hungry.

"At Zaxbys, we're always looking for new ways to bring the sauce through bold innovations to our menu that keep up with our Zax fans' evolving tastes," said Patrick Schwing, Chief Marketing Officer, Zaxbys. "Our new Giant Quesadillas are a perfect example of how we can bring a bigger and more craveable twist to an already popular food item. With premium ingredients, our beloved signature sauces, and three of our famous Chicken Fingerz in each quesadilla, we're serving up a giant quesadilla experience that rivals any out there – giving our guests unbeatable flavor and incredible value with every bite."

Fans can satisfy their cravings with a Giant Quesadilla with Drink meal for an average price of $10.83 or order a Giant Quesadilla only for an average price of $8.83. Beginning on April 28, 2025, Zaxbys Giant Quesadillas will be available through July 6, 2025, at participating Zaxbys locations. Prices may vary by location. Don't miss the chance to dip, dunk, and drizzle in all the delicious ways this limited-time menu item offers. To find a Giant Quesadilla near you, visit zaxbys .

About Zaxbys

Founded in 1990, ZaxbysTM is committed to serving delicious Chicken FingerzTM, Zalads®, wings, and signature sauces with Southern hospitality and a modern twist. Zaxbys has over 970 locations in 17 states and is headquartered in Atlanta, Ga. For more information, visit zaxbys or zaxbysfranchising .

Media Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Zaxbys