BLZE Investors Have Opportunity To Join Backblaze, Inc. Fraud Investigation With The Schall Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Schall Law Firm , a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Backblaze, Inc. ("Backblaze" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: BLZE ) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Backblaze is the subject of an article published by Investing on April 24, 2025, titled: "Backblaze stock plunges amid Morpheus Research report." According to the article, the Company's shares fell sharply due to a "scathing short report from Morpheus Research. The report detailed a series of alleged financial missteps and questionable practices since the company's initial public offering (IPO) in November 2021." The report also alleges "questionable accounting practices, including financial manipulations and inflated forecasts to pass audit thresholds."

