Flex Further Boosts U.S. Manufacturing Capacity To Meet Growing Demand For Data Center Critical Power Solutions

Increased domestic production capacity enables U.S. data center operators to better meet rising power infrastructure demands

The expansion enhances production of Flex-owned critical power products such as Databar, Power Distribution Units (PDUs) and Remote Power Panels (RPPs) To support strong customer demand, Flex has boosted its U.S. presence to over 13 million square feet across 17 facilities

AUSTIN, Texas, April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Flex (NASDAQ: FLEX ) announced today that it has significantly increased production capacity for data center power products such as Databar, PDUs and RPPs at its advanced manufacturing facility in Columbia, South Carolina. This strategic capability expansion further augments the company's ability to meet the rising power infrastructure demands of the AI era while reducing production lead times for U.S. data center operators.

With dedicated capacity of 134,000 sq. ft., the facility complements the recently announced opening of a 400,000 sq. ft. Flex manufacturing facility in Dallas, Texas. Both sites focus on critical power products, enabling faster production at scale for a growing U.S. customer base.

"Rapid AI adoption across sectors is increasing data center operators' need for reliable, efficient, and scalable power infrastructure solutions," said Chris Butler, President of the Embedded and Critical Power Businesses at Flex. "Expanding dedicated production capacity in this strategic location demonstrates our commitment to tackling the power challenges inherent in compute-intense environments and enables us to better serve customers as they build out data centers across the U.S."

To support significant customer demand, Flex has strategically expanded its global manufacturing footprint by more than eight million square feet since fiscal year 2024. This growth includes four new strategic locations, predominantly in the United States, achieved through both targeted acquisitions and organic capacity expansion initiatives.

As of March 31, 2025, Flex's U.S. presence encompasses over 13 million square feet across 17 facilities. Combined with its approximately nine million square feet in Mexico, Flex commands one of the largest advanced manufacturing footprints in North America, supporting regionalized manufacturing strategies.

About Flex

Flex (Reg. No. 199002645H) is the manufacturing partner of choice that helps a diverse customer base design and build products that improve the world. Through the collective strength of a global workforce across 30 countries and responsible, sustainable operations, Flex delivers technology innovation, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions to diverse industries and end markets.

