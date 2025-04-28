Expel Brings Security Heroes Together At RSACTM Conference 2025

Leading MDR provider to celebrate security defenders with cutting-edge service innovations and exclusive VIP experiences

HERNDON, Va., April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Expel , the leading managed detection and response (MDR) provider, today announced its return to the showfloor at RSACTM Conference 2025. Find Expel in the South Hall of the Moscone Center (booth #0535) for product demos and activations celebrating the true heroes protecting our digital world: cybersecurity defenders.

"Security teams are often the unsung heroes of their organizations-protecting their businesses, people, and critical systems from threats every day," said Dave Merkel, co-founder and CEO, Expel. "But even the strongest defenders can't go it alone. Expel combines the best people, tech, and expertise to elevate our customers' efforts-creating a force multiplier against today's biggest threats for the best security outcomes."

Security teams are fighting an uphill battle-balancing threats that are growing in volume, sophistication, and speed, especially enabled by generative AI, against tighter budgets and heightened scrutiny on their security programs. Expel combats these issues head-on by extending and enhancing security operations helping customers stay ahead of adversaries with industry-leading coverage across their attack surfaces, while maximizing the ROI on their existing security investments.

Visit the booth to learn how Expel's human-centric, AI-driven MDR approach delivers the most comprehensive security coverage with unmatched results. Highlights include:



A 17-minute mean-time-to-remediate on critical incidents, minimizing disruption so your business keeps running smoothly.

130+ seamless integrations across your critical attack surfaces: endpoint, cloud, Kubernetes, SaaS, network, SIEM, email, identity, and more, providing the industry's broadest coverage. A 2.6-minute mean-time-to-inform on high-severity incidents, giving customers peace of mind knowing Expel has their back, 24x7.

Attendees also have the chance to see their inner hero personified with a complimentary, downloadable portrait from Expel's AI-powered photo station. Plus, explore Expel's latest service innovations, such as a major expansion of its MDR service to proactively defend against email threats and the industry's leading cloud security including the first MDR coverage for Oracle Cloud Infrastructure .

Secure your spot for a hands-on demo to discover how Expel fortifies your cyber defenses and receive your exclusive defender swag (back by popular demand). For more details on Expel at RSAC 2025 or to snag a free Expo pass, visit our event webpage .

About Expel

Expel is the leading managed detection and response (MDR) provider trusted by some of the world's most recognizable brands to expel their adversaries, minimize risk, and build security resilience. Expel's 24/7/365 coverage spans the widest breadth of attack surfaces, including cloud, with 100% transparency. We combine world-class security practitioners and our AI-driven platform, Expel WorkbenchTM, to ingest billions of events monthly and still achieve a 17-minute critical alert MTTR. Expel augments existing programs to help customers maximize their security investments and focus on building trust-with their customers, partners, and employees. For more information, visit our website , check out our blog , or follow us on LinkedIn .

SOURCE Expel

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED