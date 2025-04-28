Canadian Hearing Services Continues Commitment To Workforce Stability And Client Care Amid Ongoing Negotiations

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) In response to the strike announced today by unionized workers of CUPE Local 2073, Canadian Hearing Services is reaffirming our commitment to the wellbeing of both our dedicated workforce and the thousands of Deaf and hard of hearing individuals who rely on the organization's services every day.

TORONTO, ON, April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In response to the strike announced today by unionized workers of CUPE Local 2073, Canadian Hearing Services is reaffirming our commitment to the wellbeing of both our dedicated workforce and the thousands of Deaf and hard of hearing individuals who rely on the organization's services every day. As we navigate the strike alongside the complexities of the current economic and political climate, we remain focused on resolving the labour dispute in a way that ensures stability for our staff and vitally essential services for our clients.

Canadian Hearing Services has been engaged in attempting to settle a renewal collective agreement with CUPE Local 2073 for our unionized employees for the past several months. As of March 31, 2025, our existing collective agreement with staff expired. After tabling extraordinary demands, and prior to hearing the Employer's response, staff walked out on April 28, which was meant to be a productive and respectful meeting day. Our next bargaining day is scheduled for May 6, and we will continue to seek a reasonable agreement.

To protect the long-term stability of our organization and safeguard the services we provide to a vulnerable population, Canadian Hearing Services proposed a generous renewal offer for a one-year collective agreement with the union. This proposal includes an overall compensation increase of 4.9% over the prior year, reflecting our ongoing investment in the wellbeing and security of our staff.

To our surprise and disappointment, CUPE Local 2073 walked away from our generous offer. Shockingly, in response, they are demanding an increase of 30.5% over the course of three years (14.5% in year 1 and 8% in years 2 and 3). This demand is not based in the realities of our business and available resources.

On average, unionized employees at Canadian Hearing Services earn salaries of $75,000 annually, reflecting the specialized skills and experience required to deliver our high-quality services. It is deeply concerning that CUPE Local 2073 would abandon an almost 5% year over year increase in a time of tremendous provincial and national economic uncertainty.

Canadian Hearing Services values all our employees and we always bargain in good faith. We continue to have active and productive bargaining sessions with CUPE Local 2073. We've put forward an offer that we believe is fair, while also mindful of the realities of our funding and financial position. Our workforce is vital to our mission, and we want to ensure they are supported as we continue to serve Deaf and hard of hearing communities across Canada.

Throughout the bargaining process, Canadian Hearing Services has adhered to principles of fairness and transparency. We are ready and willing to return to the table to ensure that a mutually beneficial, responsible and affordable agreement is reached.

At Canadian Hearing Services, we take pride in the critical role our team plays in the lives of the individuals we serve and the invaluable expertise they bring to their roles. In 2024, our clients reported a remarkable 99% satisfaction rate with our virtual services. This reflects our team's tireless commitment to delivering exceptional care and support. See Canadian Hearing Services – Fast Facts for more details.

We are working diligently to provide seamless service delivery to our vulnerable clients as much as possible during this labour disruption. Clients looking for updates on available services are encouraged to visit chs.ca .

Despite the ongoing economic crisis and labour unrest, we are dedicated to continuing to provide this level of service and ensuring the stability our clients and staff deserve through a responsible deal. We remain fully committed to providing uninterrupted support to our community, and we look forward to reaching a fair and sustainable agreement as we continue our vital work.

Media Contact :

Lisa Flowers

Manager, Corporate Communications

Canadian Hearing Services

Email: ...

Phone: (647) 327-1344

About Canadian Hearing Services :

We empower lives. Proudly Canadian since 1940, Canadian Hearing Services is the country's leader in accessibility, programs, services, education, and products that enable the Deaf and hard of hearing community to overcome barriers to participation. Building on 85 years of experience, we deliver leading-edge accessibility solutions, clinical and social services. Our team is committed to upholding the highest standards, as recognized by Accreditation Canada's Exemplary Standing. We offer scholarships to students in need across the country, and we are the largest nonprofit organization in Canada funding research that improves the quality of life for Deaf and hard of hearing people, through CHS Global Partnerships for Research & Innovation.

CONTACT: Name: Lisa Flowers Email: ... Job Title: Communications Manager