Servicetrade Recognized On 2025 Capterra Shortlist For Field Service Management Software

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Leader in Field Service Management Software Earns High Marks from Commercial Fire and Mechanical Service Contractors for Robust Features, Ease of Use, Customer Service, and Value

DURHAM, N.C., April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ServiceTrade , Inc. , the premier provider of commercial field service management software tailored explicitly for mechanical and fire protection contractors, has once again earned recognition on the Capterra Shortlist for Field Service Management (FSM) software. ServiceTrade has consistently ranked highly in Capterra's extensive survey of solutions for field service management thanks to its ease of use, robust features, exceptional customer service, and outstanding value for money. This affirmation of its industry leadership position is based directly on customer experiences and reviews.

“ServiceTrade is specifically built to help commercial fire and life safety and mechanical service contractors accelerate growth, enhance profitability, and deliver unparalleled service to their customers,” said Brook Bock, Chief Product Officer at ServiceTrade. “Recognition on the Capterra Shortlist validates our commitment to driving profitable growth, fueling technician efficiency, and increasing operational efficiency in a single, end-to-end platform. Our customers consistently report measurable improvements in profitability, efficiency, and overall satisfaction with the ServiceTrade platform, which underscores our mission and motivates us to continually innovate.”

The Capterra Shortlist features top software solutions, selected based on verified user ratings, comprehensive reviews, and customer popularity. The Short List offers valuable insights to help businesses choose software that aligns with their specific needs. According to Capterra's detailed summary of ServiceTrade customer reviews, the platform consistently excels in:



Enabling Customer Service Excellence: Contractors praise ServiceTrade's advanced quoting capabilities for dramatically improving response times and boosting customer satisfaction. Real-time notifications and detailed reporting ensure contractors deliver highly professional and efficient customer communications.

Comprehensive Service Management: Reviewers highlight the platform's intuitive features that simplify complex service management processes. Contractors value the flexibility of ServiceTrade to handle diverse service types in a single, complete solution. They also noted ServiceTrade's continuous innovation. Efficient Scheduling Capabilities: ServiceTrade's scheduling capabilities, particularly the dispatch board and advanced scheduling features, consistently earn top ratings. Users appreciate the platform's ability to prioritize jobs and align technicians' schedules according to business goals. ServiceTrade customers experience a decrease of up to 40% in the time spent on scheduling and dispatch tasks.



“With ServiceTrade, we are able to fully run our business with the ease of customer locations, ticket prep, quoting, and invoicing all in the same place,” said ServiceTrade customer Jerry Harrold, Founder and General Manager of Sterling Fire and Safety.

ServiceTrade enables contractors to focus on high-profit customers, capture targeted revenue growth opportunities, and achieve maximum profitability per technician and job. In today's competitive market, characterized by persistent skilled labor shortages, the platform is essential for reducing operational chaos, maximizing technician productivity, and helping commercial service contractors sell and keep their ideal customers. Trusted by over 1,300 commercial contractors, ServiceTrade helps manage more than 13 million assets and processes invoices totaling over $7.5 billion annually.

“It's an honor to be repeatedly recognized by Capterra because it reflects the direct experiences of our customers,” concluded Ms. Bock.“We remain committed to setting the industry standard for field service management software, enabling our customers to increase productivity, provide exceptional service, and attain their business goals.”

To learn more about ServiceTrade:



Read the 2025 Technician Insights Report to learn about commercial service technicians' career perspectives.

Read the ServiceTrade Mechanical Industry Benchmark Report to see comparative performance metrics for mechanical contractors.

Read the ServiceTrade Fire Industry Benchmark Report to see performance metrics for fire and life safety contractors. Join a ServiceTrade demo to learn how to boost revenue by 44% for your contracting business.

About ServiceTrade

ServiceTrade, Inc. is a leading Field Service Management (FSM) software platform for commercial mechanical and fire and life safety contractors. During a chronic skilled labor shortage, ServiceTrade helps contractors increase profits by improving service and project operations, enhancing technician productivity, selling more service agreements, and fostering customer loyalty. Located in Durham, North Carolina, ServiceTrade was founded in 2012 to automate and streamline the commercial mechanical and fire protection industry and has grown to have more than 1,300 customers. More than 10% of the commercial or industrial buildings in the United States are serviced by commercial service contractors using ServiceTrade. Learn more at .

Contact:

