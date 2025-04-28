Veeco’S Laser Annealing Platform Named Production Tool Of Record For New Applications At Leading-Edge Logic Manufacturers

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PLAINVIEW, N.Y., April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ: VECO) announced today two leading-edge logic customers have selected Veeco's Laser Spike Annealing Platform as Production Tool of Record for new applications at their gate-all-around nodes. Veeco expects high-volume manufacturing orders tied to these wins as each customer ramps their advanced nodes.

“We continue to see growing adoption of our laser annealing platform for new applications as demonstrated by today's announcement,” commented Adrian Devasahayam, Ph.D., Veeco's Senior Vice President, Product Line Management.“Veeco's LSA system is widely acknowledged as the optimum annealing solution for low thermal-budget applications, and as device geometries and performance requirements at advanced nodes continue to evolve, precise annealing by our LSA platform has become increasingly critical. Both wins are a culmination of ongoing collaboration with each customer and validate Veeco's strategy of expanding its Served Available Market by investing at the leading-edge.”

Laser spike annealing is a millisecond annealing technology used in front-end semiconductor manufacturing to lower the resistance of key transistor structures by activating dopants. Veeco's LSA system is capable of high temperature annealing while staying within reduced thermal budgets of advanced devices at leading-edge nodes. Veeco's Laser Annealing portfolio also includes its NSA500 system, which extends annealing capabilities to low thermal budget applications, like Backside Power Delivery and Contact Annealing for advanced nodes and material modification applications such as void-removal, recrystallization, and grain growth. These annealing steps are instrumental in determining the electrical properties and performance of the resulting devices.

About Veeco

Veeco (NASDAQ: VECO) is an innovative manufacturer of semiconductor process equipment. Our laser annealing, ion beam, single wafer etch & clean, lithography, and metal organic chemical vapor deposition (MOCVD) technologies play an integral role in the fabrication and packaging of advanced semiconductor devices. With equipment designed to optimize performance, yield and cost of ownership, Veeco holds leading technology positions in the markets we serve. To learn more about Veeco's systems and service offerings, visit .

To the extent that this news release discusses expectations or otherwise makes statements about the future, such statements are forward-looking and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. These factors include the risks discussed in the Business Description and Management's Discussion and Analysis sections of Veeco's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and in our subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, current reports on Form 8-K and press releases. Veeco does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances after the date of such statements.

