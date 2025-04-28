Vitalhub Announces Q1 2025 Conference Call Date
About VitalHub
VitalHub is a leading software company dedicated to empowering health and human services providers globally. VitalHub's comprehensive product suite includes electronic health records, operational intelligence, and workforce automation solutions that serve over 1,000 clients across the UK, Canada, and other geographies. The Company has a robust two-pronged growth strategy, targeting organic opportunities within its product suite and pursuing an aggressive M&A plan. VitalHub is headquartered in Toronto with over 500 employees globally, across key regions and the VitalHub Innovations Lab in Sri Lanka. For more information about VitalHub (TSX: VHI) (OTCQX: VHIBF), please visit and connect with us on LinkedIn .
Contact Information
Christian Sgro, CPA, CA, CFA
Head of IR and M&A Specialist
(365) 363-6433
Dan Matlow
Chief Executive Officer, Director
(416) 727-9061
