Moomoo Foundation Celebrates 2025 Financial Literacy Month



Partnered with Working in Support of Education (W!se)

Continued Campus Tour with Columbia University and New Jersey City University (NJCU) Published Financial Literacy Survey with moomoo's North America users

JERSEY CITY, N.J., April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The intuitive global trading platform moomoo and its Moomoo Foundation with the dedication to boosting financial literacy, are excited to announce its 2025 plan to celebrate the financial literacy month with its North American users and communities worldwide.

This year, the moomoo foundation is partnering with the New York city-based educational nonprofit Working in Support of Education (W!se) to recognize the 100 Best W!se High Schools Teaching Personal Finance at Touro College in Midtown New York. Moomoo's US CEO Neil McDonald presented awards to representatives from the 100 highest ranking high schools whose students excelled on W!se's Financial Literacy Certification Test in the 2023-24 school year. Always held during April -Financial Literacy Month - the 100 best ceremony, is the first and only national ranking award to honor outstanding schools from W!se's national network whose students performed well on the Test.

In addition, Moomoo Foundation will host a series of financial literacy seminars across the New York and New Jersey area. Moomoo Technology's Vice President of Strategy Justin Zacks spoke about stock market fundamentals and equity trading at Columbia University on April 25 and will conduct a seminar at NJCU's business school on May 2. Working with Columbia's GCC and NJCU's Student Development & Community Engagement team, moomoo continues its efforts of bringing financial inclusion to empower individual investors of all kinds, irrespective of ethnicity, age or gender, with the tools they need to make informed investment decisions.









Zacks said,“we are thrilled to extend our educational mission to the diverse academic audience in the Tri-State Area. These events reflect our long-term mission to inspire financial literacy at an early age and strengthen our community engagement with underserved demographics at every level of learning.”

To understand investors' financial health and their personal finance behaviors and habits, moomoo also conducted a quarterly survey with its North American users. As the U.S. markets notched a second consecutive year of over 20% price appreciation. Many retail investors gained a positive return financially, but a new tariff policy and signs of an economic slowdown made some of them concerned.

The majority of moomoo users are better off than last year and many are able to save a consistent amount some of which is going into stocks. Low income and housing is a headwind for some and is preventing them from saving.

Moomoo's users in Canada are closely watching political developments both at home and in the US in order to help them adjust their spending plans.

For more details, please download the moomoo North America financial literacy whitepaper here .

About Moomoo Foundation

Moomoo Foundation is a non-profit initiative launched by Moomoo, an intuitive investment and trading platform dedicated to financial empowerment. The foundation seeks to further Moomoo's mission by promoting financial literacy, advancing economic equality, and fostering technological innovation.

Through strategic partnerships and targeted grants, Moomoo Foundation focuses on nurturing fintech startups that share its vision, working to build a more inclusive and forward-thinking financial landscape.

Our commitment goes beyond traditional philanthropy. At Moomoo Foundation, we are dedicated to establishing a sustainable, long-term approach that ensures our efforts make a lasting impact. We believe in equipping those we support with the knowledge, tools, and resources they need to shape their own financial journey and thrive as active participants in the investment world. For more information, please visit moomoo's official website at

About the Survey

The survey included approximately 1200 registered moomoo users in North America (1000 U.S. users, 200 Canada users) from March 14 to March. 23, 2025. The data shown in the survey represents the opinion of those surveyed and may change based on the market and other conditions. The survey results provided herein may not represent other customers' experience, and there is no guarantee of future performance or success and should also not be construed as investment advice. Experiences may differ than the ones represented here. Investing involves risks regardless of the strategy selected.

This whitepaper is for informational and educational use only and is not a recommendation or endorsement of any particular investment or investment strategy. Past investment performance does not indicate or guarantee future success. You should consider the appropriateness of this information having regard to your relevant personal circumstances before making any investment decisions.

We do not provide tax advice and any tax-related information provided is general in nature and should not be considered tax advice. Consult a tax professional regarding your specific tax situation.

Moomoo is a financial information and trading app offered by Moomoo Technologies Inc. In the U.S., Investment products and services on Moomoo are offered by Moomoo Financial Inc., Member FINRA/SIPC.

About moomoo

Moomoo is a leading global investment and trading platform dedicated to empowering investors with user-friendly tools, data, and insights. Our platform is designed to provide essential information and technology, enabling users to make more-informed investment decisions. With advanced charting tools, pro-level analytical features, moomoo evolves alongside our users, fostering a dynamic community where investors can share, learn, and grow together.

Founded in the U.S., moomoo operates globally, serving investors in countries such as the US, Singapore, Australia, Japan, Canada and Malaysia. As a subsidiary of a Nasdaq-listed Futu Holdings (FUTU ), we take pride in our role as a global strategic partner of the Nasdaq, earning numerous international accolades from renowned industry leaders such as Benzinga and Fintech Breakthrough. Moomoo has also received multiple awards in the US, Singapore, and Australia for its innovative, inclusive approach to investing.

For more information, please visit moomoo's official website at or feel free to email us: ... .

Moomoo is a financial information and trading app offered by Moomoo Technologies Inc. In the U.S., Investment products and services on Moomoo are offered by Moomoo Financial Inc., Member FINRA/SIPC.

Investing is risky. Securities offered through Moomoo FInancial Inc. Member FINRA/SIPC

W!se and Nasdaq are independent third parties, not affiliated with Moomoo Financial Inc., Moomoo Technologies Inc., or its affiliates.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at