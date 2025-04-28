Legalzoom Announces Upcoming Conference Participation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LegalZoom.com, Inc. (Nasdaq: LZ), a leading online platform for legal services, today announced that management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:



The Jefferies 2025 Software & Internet Conference in Newport Beach, California. Jeff Stibel, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Noel Watson, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, May 28, 2025 at 1:30 p.m. PT and will host meetings with investors that same day.

The William Blair 45th Annual Growth Stock Conference in Chicago, Illinois. Noel Watson, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, June 4, 2025 at 1:20 p.m. CT and will host meetings with investors on Tuesday, June 3rd and Wednesday, June 4th.



About LegalZoom

LegalZoom is a leading online platform for legal services, transforming how individuals and small businesses navigate the legal system. By combining intuitive technology with access to experienced attorneys-whether through our vast independent attorney network or the LegalZoom-owned law firm-we offer the tools and guidance people need to confidently manage everything from business formations and compliance to estate planning and ongoing legal support.

With over two decades of experience and millions of customers served, LegalZoom helps individuals and small businesses navigate legal needs with confidence.

