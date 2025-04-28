NAEA Launches “Enrolled Agent Advocate” Podcast To Spotlight Tax Representation Professionals

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New podcast explores the stories, strategies, and expertise behind the Enrolled Agent profession.

Washington, DC, April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Association of Enrolled Agents (NAEA) is proud to announce the launch of its new podcast, Enrolled Agent Advocate , premiering today, April 28. The show brings a fresh voice to the tax profession, spotlighting the experiences, expertise, and impact of Enrolled Agents (EAs)-federally licensed tax practitioners who are authorized to represent taxpayers before the IRS.

Hosted by NAEA's Director of Marketing and Communications, Brandy Spears, the Enrolled Agent Advocate podcast delivers timely conversations with tax professionals, industry leaders, and advocates shaping the future of taxpayer representation. From IRS audits and appeals to evolving tax policy and practice management, each episode offers insight, resources, and inspiration for those who serve at the frontlines of tax advocacy.

“This podcast is a platform for the voices of Enrolled Agents-those who solve real tax challenges every day,” said Brandy Spears, host of the podcast.“Our goal is to elevate the EA profession, to increase awareness of the credential as a career pathway in tax and connect the EA community through authentic stories and expert-driven dialogue.”

“The Enrolled Agent Advocate podcast exemplifies our mission to inform, empower, and connect tax professionals,” said Megan Killian, Executive Vice President of NAEA.“This is more than a podcast for us-it's a vital platform and communication channel to elevate the voice and expertise of enrolled agents as part of the larger tax community.”

The podcast will release new episodes biweekly and is available on all major platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and at .

Listeners are invited to subscribe, tune in, and join the conversation using the hashtag #EnrolledAgentAdvocate.

