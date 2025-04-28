U.S. Amputee Soccer Names 2026 World Cup Qualifiers Roster, Launches Fundraiser For Mexico

AASA Logo

STONY BROOK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The American Amputee Soccer Association is proud to announce the official roster of players who will represent the United States in the 2026 Amputee Soccer World Cup Qualifiers, to be held in San Juan de los Lagos, Mexico, from July 5–12, 2025.

This marks a critical step on the road to the Amputee Soccer World Cup, bringing together top talent from across the nation to compete at the highest level. A total of eight nations will compete for one of only three coveted North and Central American spots slated for the 2026 Amputee Soccer World Cup. Teams from the United States, Mexico, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Haiti, Honduras, Guatemala, and Panama will go head to head at Qualifiers.

“We are incredibly excited about this roster. These athletes have trained, sacrificed, and pushed themselves to the limit for this moment,” said Jason Fiscina, Head Coach of the U.S. Amputee Soccer National Team.“We're heading to Mexico with confidence, pride, and a deep belief in what this group can achieve.”

“We're not just playing for ourselves-we're playing for every American living with limb loss or limb difference who dreams big and never quits,” said Nico Calabria, Team Captain.“This team is ready.”

The tournament will be hosted in San Juan de los Lagos, a city known for its rich culture and passionate football fans. San Juan de los Lagos hosted the 2018 edition of the Amputee Soccer World Cup.

The team needs your help in rallying support for this incredible group of athletes who represent the true spirit of determination, resilience, and national pride. As they prepare for the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers, your donation will directly support travel, equipment, housing and medical – essentials that allow the team to compete at the highest level. Donations can be made through the team's official fundraising page .

Official Roster – USA Amputee Soccer National Team

Goalkeepers:

Travis Oliva (Texas), Cory Laycock (New Hampshire), Ermin Omerovic (Illinois)

Field Players:

Carlos Ayala (New York), Jovan Booker (New York), Capt. Nico Calabria (Massachusetts), Melvin Coleman (Illinois), Vincent Fischer (Massachusetts), Capt. Keith Mann (Pennsylvania), Andrew Paine (Illinois), Kayde Palmer (New Jersey), Kavi Pandya (Texas), Musabwa Nzirimwo (New York), Jordan Obernesser (Colorado), Vasu Sojitra (Montana)

Alternates:

Kamal Ismail (Massachusetts), David Lockwood (Georgia), Thomas Reff (New York), Mauricio Trejo (Illinois)

Coaching & Support Staff

Head Coach: Jason Fiscina (New York)

Assistant Coach: Israel Sanchez (California)

Assistant Coach: Fabian Soldevilla (Texas)

Assistant Coach: Jim Franks (New York)

Goalkeeping Coach: Paige Palazzolo (New York )

Player Performance Analyst : Sebastian Montenegro (New York)

Athletic Trainer: Craig Burke (New York)

Massage Therapist: Angela Eusery (Texas)



About U.S. Amputee Soccer

The American Amputee Soccer Association (AASA), offers recreational and competitive opportunities for people of all ages and genders with limb differences to play soccer. The AASA believes that sport has the power to bring people together. Playing amputee soccer provides a sense of community to an underserved population totaling over two million people in the United States and offers opportunity in the face of adversity.

The AASA is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization with a legacy of over forty years of service to the limb difference community and is the founder of the worldwide organized sport of amputee soccer. The Association is the sole governing body and international representative to the World Amputee Football Federation (WAFF) and the only US entity authorized to form national teams for international and World Cup competitions. Learn more about us at .

