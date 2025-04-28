ACLJ Asks Secretary Of Defense Hegseth To End Abortion Propaganda That Calls Pro-Lifers 'Terrorists' In Army Training

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The American Center for Law & Justice (ACLJ) has just sent a letter to Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth respectfully urging him to take action after their recent discovery that the United States Army had been instructing Fort Bragg trainees that pro-life Americans were domestic terrorists as far back as 2011.Jordan Sekulow, ACLJ's Executive Director, stated that "...the need for our letter to Secretary Hegseth became evident after we reviewed the records acquired through our Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request."For more information:About ACLJ: The American Center for Law and Justice (ACLJ), focusing on the preservation and defense of constitutional rights, is based in Washington, D.C. For more information, visit .

