Stevie® Awards Recognize Premier NX For Digital Transformation Leadership

Premier NX representatives receive the 2025 Stevie® Award for Achievement in the Digital Transformation of Sales Operations during the official ceremony in New York City.

Premier NX celebrates its recognition at the 2025 Stevie® Awards for Sales & Customer Service in the category of Achievement in the Digital Transformation of Sales Operations.

The Award Highlights The Company's Impact On Sales Enablement And Operations

- Talha Kamran, Head of Technology Practices, Premier NXNEW PROVIDENCE, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Premier NX is proud to announce that it has been recognized in the annual StevieAwards for Sales & Customer Service. Specifically, the recognition is for excellence in the category of Achievement in the Digital Transformation of Sales Operations . This award recognizes Premier's outstanding efforts to drive operational efficiency, workforce engagement, and innovation in customer experience by implementing an AI-enabled contact center as a service platform for one of its clients.Recognizing Global Excellence in Sales EnablementThe Stevie Awards for Sales Operations honor excellence in sales enablement and business development. This year, 176 experts evaluated 2,100+ nominations from 45 countries. Premier earned the Bronze Stevie for its approach and impact.“The outstanding scores awarded to this year's Stevie winners reflect the exceptional levels of achievement they demonstrate,” said Maggie Miller, President of the Stevie Awards.“We proudly join the judges and the entire Stevie Awards community in celebrating Premier's impact in the Digital Transformation of Sales Operations.”Prestigious Stevie Award Recognizes Excellence in Sales Operations TransformationPremier's award-winning initiative transformed sales operations for a leading national rental platform. Premier helped the client streamline engagement, enhance team performance, and optimize costs by addressing disjointed communication, limited feedback visibility, and rising operational costs.Key Achievements. Omnichannel Integration: Unified voice, chat, and email channels for seamless, efficient customer interactions.. Intelligent Analytics & Feedback Loops: Leveraged tools like sentiment analysis, call transcription, and real-time surveys to enable on-the-spot strategy adjustments.. Workforce Optimization: Implemented automated scheduling, real-time adherence tracking, and interactive dashboards for improved productivity and SLA compliance.. Cost-Efficient Telephony (1CX): Integrated a lightweight internal system, reducing infrastructure spend while enhancing agent accessibility.. Employee Enablement: Achieved a 93.98% training graduation rate, driving operational consistency and continuous upskilling.“We are proud of the results we have achieved through this strategic transformation,” said Talha Kamran, Head of Technology Practices, Premier NX.“Being entrusted with such a critical initiative speaks to our clients' confidence in our ability to deliver deployment for a true sales enablement transformation. At Premier NX, our PRIME Framework is a structured approach that allows clients to tap into the full spectrum of our technology and human capabilities, tailored to their specific goals.”Premier PRIME offers clients a choice over how much support they'd like in their digital transformation:. Plan – Assess systems and define a strategic roadmap.. Recommend – Identify optimal solutions for growth.. Implement – Deploy systems seamlessly.. Manage – Provide ongoing support and compliance.. Enhance – Optimize with automation and insights.About the Stevie AwardsThe Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service honor excellence in customer service worldwide. With nine programs, including the American and International Business Awards, they receive 12,000+ entries annually from 70+ countries. Judged by 1,000+ professionals, the Stevies celebrate outstanding workplace performance.Learn more at StevieAwards.About Premier NXPremier NX is a tech-enabled services provider specializing in customer experience, digital transformation, sales enablement, analytics, and financial operations. Through a global workforce and right-shoring model, Premier delivers co-sourcing solutions that enhance business performance. Since 2003, the company has maintained an 85% CSAT score and an NPS 20% above the industry average.For more information, visit premiernx.

Isra Naqvi

Premier NX

+1 931-999-7630

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

YouTube

Premier NX Honored at the 2025 Stevie® Awards – A Moment to Remember

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.