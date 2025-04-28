Congratulations To Isabella Cipolla-Pruitt Of SLU, The 2025 CAHME/Laura Sachs Family Foundation Scholarship Recipient

Isabella Cipolla-Pruitt Accepting the CAHME/Sachs Family Foundation Scholarship Award in Honor of Michael A Sachs for Entrepreneurs in Healthcare Management﻿

SPRING HOUSE , PA, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Isabella Cipolla-Pruitt, a Master of Healthcare Administration (MHA) Candidate at Saint Louis University , has been named the 2025 recipient of the CAHME /Laura Sachs Family Foundation Scholarship in Honor of Michael A. Sachs for Entrepreneurs in Healthcare Management.

This scholarship recognizes students enrolled in CAHME accredited programs who demonstrate exceptional potential to innovate and drive meaningful change in healthcare. The award will be presented during the 10th Annual CAHME Awards Ceremony at the American College of Healthcare Executives (ACHE) Congress on Healthcare Leadership on March 23, 2025.

“Isabella was selected for her exceptional commitment to driving transformative change in healthcare. Her hands-on work as a certified Community Health Worker addressing disparities in vulnerable populations, paired with her research-driven approach as a Graduate Research Assistant, underscores her ability to blend advocacy with data-driven solutions,” said Laura Sachs, President of the Laura Sachs Family Foundation.

“I am honored to have nominated Isabella for the CAHME/Laura Sachs Family Foundation Scholarship because of her exceptional leadership and innovative thinking. Her efforts to pass Illinois' SB2606 and her advocacy for mental health, coupled with her work to improve healthcare access for underserved populations as a certified Community Health Worker, highlight her passion for creating meaningful change. Isabella's ability to address complex challenges with innovative solutions makes her a true trailblazer in healthcare management,” said Dr. Kimberly Enard, PhD, MBA, MSHA, FACHE, MHA Program Director at Saint Louis University.

“CAHME scholarship recipients are a testament to the dedication of students who represent the future of healthcare leadership. These awards honor individuals who not only excel academically but also show an unwavering commitment to driving meaningful change in healthcare through innovation and advocacy,” said Anthony Stanowski, DHA, FACHE, President and CEO of CAHME.

“I am truly honored to have been chosen for the CAHME/Laura Sachs Family Foundation Scholarship in Honor of Michael A. Sachs for Entrepreneurs in Healthcare Management. As the first female recipient of this award, I'm deeply grateful for this recognition,” said Isabella Cipolla-Pruitt, MHA Candidate at Saint Louis University and 2025 CAHME Award Recipient.

About CAHME

Since 1968, the Commission on Accreditation of Healthcare Management Education (CAHME) has advanced the quality of healthcare management education globally. CAHME accredits 153 programs in over 40 states, territories, and provinces throughout the United States, Canada, and other countries. CAHME Accreditation is the benchmark for students and employers alike that ensures that students are well prepared to lead in healthcare management.

About the CAHME/Laura Sachs Family Foundation Scholarship

The CAHME/Laura Sachs Family Foundation Scholarship in Honor of Michael A. Sachs for Entrepreneurs in Healthcare Management recognizes the breakthrough contributions of entrepreneurial leaders in healthcare education. Created to inspire innovation, the scholarship highlights the importance of entrepreneurial thinking in tackling healthcare's most pressing challenges.

About Saint Louis University, MHA Program

Saint Louis University's nationally ranked Master of Health Administration program prepares students to be leaders in a variety of health care organizations such as hospitals, health systems, insurance companies, pharmacy-benefit management organizations, consulting firms and physician organizations.

SLU has been a pioneer in health management education since 1947. A leader in developing competency-based and practice-integrated education, our spirit of innovation endures as we continually develop new options for students to explore health administration. Join us in continuing this mission of excellence in teaching, research and service for the next 75 years.

