Judith Levy Of Boca Raton Debuts New Book, Great-Grandmother Remembers

- Judy LevyBOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Just in time for Mother's Day (May 11), Judith Levy of Boca Raton has released her latest book, Great-Grandmother Remembers, a heartfelt guide and keepsake designed to help grandparents preserve their personal histories for generations to come. A resident of Toby & Leon Cooperman Sinai Residences Boca Raton , Levy invites readers to become the storytellers of their own family legacy through this beautifully crafted, interactive book.This is Levy's second published work. Her first book, Grandmother Remembers, became an instant classic, selling over 4 million copies and earning the #2 spot on The New York Times Best-Seller list. All of her books are available here.“The overwhelming success of my first book was a wonderful surprise,” said Levy.“I'm thrilled to now offer an updated version for great-grandmothers. With more than 20 million great-grandmothers in the U.S., this is a timeless way for them to be remembered and to create a lasting family legacy.”Great-Grandmother Remembers is a guided memory book filled with prompts to help capture treasured family traditions, life milestones, recipes, and stories. Sections include Our Family Tree, My Childhood, My Wedding Day, Your Parent Was Born, Holiday Traditions, Family Recipes, and more. With space for handwritten notes, reflections, and photos, the book becomes a deeply personal heirloom to be passed down through the generations.The book follows a natural progression through a grandmother's life-from her ancestry and childhood, to her marriage, raising children, and reflections on her grandchildren-allowing readers to share wisdom, humor, and love in their own words.About Judith LevyJudith Levy was born in Brooklyn as one of ten children in an immigrant family. A professional singer from 1951 to 1969, she performed with the Peter Duchin Orchestra and other musical groups. She wrote her first book at age 50. Judith and her late husband, Herb, raised three daughters and moved from New York to Boca Raton in 1979. Following Herb's passing, Judith relocated to Sinai Residences, where she has lived for just over a year.About Toby & Leon Cooperman Sinai Residences Boca RatonToby & Leon Cooperman Sinai Residences Boca Raton is a not-for-profit continuing care retirement community developed by Federation CCRC Development, an independent 501(c)(3) associated with the Jewish Federation of South Palm Beach County. Highly secure, with restricted gated access, Sinai is located on the 100-acre Federation campus, the largest land-based Federation in the country. Sinai provides a superior lifestyle for active adults through a focus on wellness, health services and a wide variety of sophisticated activities. While guided by Jewish faith and heritage, Sinai's progressive senior living community in Boca Raton welcomes people of all faiths, beliefs and cultures. Learn more at .

