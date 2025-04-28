Antoinette Gonzales Of The Bay Advisors Facilitates Sale Of Premier Fedex Delivery Business In Sacramento County

Antoinette Gonzales

WALNUT CREEK , CA, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Antoinette Gonzales , business broker and owner of The Bay Advisors , is pleased to announce the successful sale of a high-performing FedEx delivery business in Sacramento County, California. The business was listed at $2,950,000 and generated $2.7 million in annual revenue.

With 20 well-maintained delivery vehicles, 30 drivers, and 3 experienced managers in place, this operation is a standout performer in the region. Covering five premium zip codes, the business has built a strong reputation for reliability and operational excellence.

Over the years, the company has grown steadily through strategic acquisitions and an unwavering commitment to service quality. Its performance has earned it the prestigious Gold Medal recognition from FedEx-an accolade awarded to only the top-performing contractors in the network.

“The sale represents a true win-win,” said Gonzales.“The seller is heading into a well-deserved retirement, and the buyer is acquiring a turnkey business with a proven track record, loyal team, and strong infrastructure in place.”

Market demand for FedEx route businesses remains high. As a leader in the business brokerage space, The Bay Advisors specializes in helping FedEx owners find willing and qualified buyers.



