Younger You Aesthetics And Wellness Celebrates Grand Opening With Innovative Wellness And Aesthetic Services

- Dr. Jaclyn LanhamISLE OF PALMS, SC, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Younger You Aesthetics and Wellness , the region's newest destination for transformative beauty and wellness treatments , proudly announces its grand opening. More than just a Med Spa, Younger You Aesthetics and Wellness represents a fusion of advanced aesthetics and integrative wellness, where beauty meets science in a serene, luxurious environment. From skin rejuvenation to internal vitality, every service is designed with one goal in mind-to help you rediscover a younger, more confident version of yourself.With a deep commitment to personalized care and clinical excellence, Younger You Aesthetics and Wellness offers a comprehensive suite of state-of-the-art treatments tailored to meet the needs of each individual client. Whether you're seeking to restore youthful skin, enhance your natural contours, boost energy and immunity, or address intimate health concerns, the expert team at Younger You Aesthetics and Wellness delivers results-driven solutions using the latest medical technology and therapeutic innovations. Every visit is a step toward rejuvenation, empowerment, and lasting wellness.A New Standard in Aesthetic and Wellness CareThe newly opened facility offers a robust menu of services designed to address a wide range of skin concerns, aging issues, and wellness goals. Clients can expect personalized care and results-driven treatments in a luxurious, welcoming environment.Services include:Microneedling & RF Microneedling for skin rejuvenation and collagen stimulationCoolPeel CO2 Resurfacing, a gentle yet effective laser treatment for smoother, clearer skinTattoo & Permanent Makeup Removal using advanced laser technologyAquaFirmeXS Ultimate Facial, a multi-step facial that deeply cleanses, exfoliates, and hydratesNeurotoxin & Regenerative Injectable Fillers for natural-looking wrinkle reduction and volume restorationBioRePeel“No Peel” Chemical Peels, delivering youthful skin without the traditional peeling processHigh-End Recovery Upgrades to minimize downtime post-procedureIPL & Frax 1550/1940 Resurfacing for skin tone correction and texture refinementVaginal Rejuvenation & Sexual Wellness Consultations in a discreet, compassionate settingInjectable Vitamins & Peptides to boost energy, immunity, and cellular healthMedical-Grade Skincare Products, curated for lasting results at homeHair & Scalp Restoration programs to address thinning hair and stimulate regrowthHalotherapy + Infrared Therapy, a patented treatment supporting respiratory and skin healthPeptide Therapy Programs are designed to support anti-aging, sleep, metabolism, and more“I am beyond honored and excited to offer our elevated services in a relaxing, comforting, and serene location. My vision has always been to engage the community in a manner that is inclusive, connected, and relatable,” says Dr. Jaclyn Lanham, founder and owner of Younger You Aesthetics and Wellness.“We emphasize and prioritize the distinctive qualities each individual has that come through our doors. It is our promise to ensure each person receives high-quality care that is unique to that person. We pride ourselves on making you feel part of our families and not just a number walking in the door,” she added.For more information about Younger You Aesthetics and Wellness' suite of advanced aesthetic treatments , visit , or call 843.894.0955 in Isle of Palms, SC.About Younger You Aesthetics and WellnessFeatured in Island Vibes Magazine and Charleston Women Magazine, Dr. Jaclyn Lanham is a nationally recognized double board-certified Nurse Practitioner in family practice medicine and psychiatry, with additional subspecialties in regenerative/restorative medicine, regenerative aesthetics, and laser technology. With a doctoral degree from the University of Toledo and advanced post-doctoral education from Johns Hopkins University, Dr. Lanham brings unmatched expertise and a holistic approach to aesthetic and wellness care.Inspired by years of patient success stories from her private practice, Symphonic Minds, Dr. Lanham founded Younger You Aesthetics and Wellness in Isle of Palms, South Carolina-a serene, state-of-the-art studio dedicated to helping clients rediscover their confidence and natural beauty.

