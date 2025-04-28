EOU To Grill NEET UG Paper Leak Mastermind Sanjeev Mukhiya Again After Getting Two Days' Remand

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, April 28 (IANS) The Economic Offences Unit (EOU) will once again interrogate Sanjeev Mukhiya, the alleged mastermind behind the NEET paper leak case, after a court approved the agency's fresh remand application.

The court has granted the EOU two-days' remand of Mukhiya for further questioning.

Currently lodged in Beur Jail, Mukhiya was earlier subjected to an intensive 36-hour interrogation, during which he made several startling revelations.

Following this, the EOU requested additional time for interrogation, citing the need to delve deeper into the information he provided - a request now sanctioned by the court.

EOU officials have since left for Beur Jail to resume questioning Mukhiya who earlier remained on the run for 18 months by hiding at multiple locations.

Before his arrest, he was living with his girlfriend at RN Heights Apartment near Saguna Mor in Patna.

He admitted that he entered the paper leak racket to establish his wife, Mamta Devi, politically, aspiring for her to become an MP or MLA.

Mamta Devi is expected to contest from the Harnaut Assembly constituency in the upcoming elections, and an office for her campaign workers was recently inaugurated.

Mukhiya revealed he had built a powerful network by facilitating admissions for the children of influential individuals into prestigious medical colleges.

He also claimed to have influence within major bodies like the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) and the National Testing Agency (NTA).

His gang comprised about 30 members operating across different states, including Bihar, Jharkhand, and West Bengal.

Mukhiya admitted to leaking papers of several competitive examinations, such as constable recruitment, teacher selection exams, and even National Eligibility Test, severely undermining the education system and affecting thousands of deserving candidates.

According to sources, Mukhiya has named several new individuals allegedly involved in the paper leak scandals during his interrogation.

Based on these revelations, further legal actions and arrests are expected.

The EOU is intensifying its investigation to dismantle the larger network that has manipulated multiple recruitment and admission processes across the region.