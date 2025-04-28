Prime Minister Inaugurates 2025 Global Security Forum

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani on Monday inaugurated the seventh World Security Forum. Held under the theme "The Impact of Non-State Actors on Global Security," the forum is scheduled to run through April 30.

In his opening remarks, HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs highlighted the exceptional importance of the World Security Forum, which is being held at a time when the world needs deep and sincere dialogue and innovative partnerships capable of meeting the challenges of a turbulent world.

His Excellency highlighted in his remarks the crises extending from Ukraine to Gaza, emphasizing that conflicts are no longer fleeting events, but rather have transformed into interconnected phenomena that require collective political will and comprehensive strategies for reconstruction, not only on the material level but also on the social and psychological level.

The international system is witnessing radical transitions that require a reevaluation of the concepts of security and stability, His Excellency said, adding that conflicts are no longer fleeting events that can be contained, but rather have transformed into protracted phenomena that multiply and overlap, imposing interconnected crises on the world, each feeding off of the other, from Ukraine to Gaza, and including the multiple crises in the region.

The State of Qatar has always been committed to the principle of dialogue as a fundamental means of resolving conflicts and building peace. Through Qatar's diverse experiences in mediation and conflict resolution, it has been realized that building true peace requires opening channels of dialogue with all influential parties, respecting the specificities of each society, acknowledging historical grievances, and working to address them in a spirit of justice and reconciliation, said His Excellency.

The Global Security Forum is an annual international forum that has succeeded over the past years in attracting a broad network of key international officials and experts, including ministers, heads of security agencies, experts, academics, and journalists, with the attendance of thousands of interested parties, to discuss notable security challenges facing the international community and find effective solutions.