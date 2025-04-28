Minister Of State At Ministry Of Foreign Affairs Meets Deputy Prime Minister Of Lebanon

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi met Monday with Deputy Prime Minister of the sisterly Republic of Lebanon HE Dr. Tarek Mitri on the margin of the 2025 Global Security Forum.

Discussion during the meeting dealt with cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to support and develop them, in addition to a number of regional and international issues of common interest.

During the meeting, HE the Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterated the State of Qatar's support for Lebanon and its continued support for the brotherly Lebanese people.